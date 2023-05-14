Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans watching the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest were shocked when the Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance in the opening performance by Kalush Orchestra.

Kate Middleton appeared in a pre-recorded video as part of last year’s Ukrainian winners’ act and played a few bars of piano for their song “Stefania”. The UK’s Sam Ryder, who came in second last year, and musical theatre legend Andrew Lloyd Webber also took part in the opening song.

The princess’s cameo comes just a week after the coronation of her father-in-law, King Charles III. It was recorded earlier this month in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle.

The jaw-dropping clip made viewers stop in their tracks while enjoying the start of the final, which was held in Liverpool on Saturday night (13 May).

“Was that Kate Middleton tinkling on the piano or has this champagne gone to my head?” one person asked on Twitter.

Another said: “OMG a Kalush Orchestra and Sam Ryder mashup!! And Kate Middleton playing piano?! What???”

“Kate Middleton and Andrew Lloyd Webber in the ‘Stefania’ intro??? Already chaos I’m loving it,” a third added.

One Twitter user wrote: “For me, one of the highlights of Eurovision was seeing Kate Middleton’s cameo, playing the piano, for last year’s winner from Ukraine. Even though Ukraine couldn’t host this year, I think the UK has done an incredible job of making sure they were represented!”

Another said: “Princess Kate playing piano on the Ukraine Eurovision song. That’s the coolest royal ever.”

However, others holding Eurovision parties in their homes reported a less excitable response to the princess appearing suddenly on their screens.

One person said that “the boos in my house were so loud when Kate Middleton came on screen” while another wrote: “The Kate Middleton cameo just got booed in Liverpool. Absolutely scenes.”

In the clip, Kate wore a bright blue one-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham, in a nod to the flag colours of Ukraine, which are blue and yellow. She also wore earrings inherited by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate was not the only royal to have played a role in Eurovision this year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveiled the staging for this year’s competition in the M&S Bank Arena on 26 April, much to the delight of royal fans.

Last night’s show marked the first time the UK has hosted Eurovision in 25 years. It was meant to be hosted by Ukraine, but the responsibility fell to the UK due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Sweden’s Loreen won with her song “Tattoo”, followed by Finland’s Kaarija and Israel’s Noa Kirel. The UK’s Mae Muller came in second to last.

