Pink’s daughter Willow stuns crowd with solo during opening night of tour

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pink’s daughter Willow Sage Hart made fans go wild when she joined her mother on stage for the opening night of the singer’s tour.

The sweet mother-daughter moment occurred on 7 June at the University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England, during the first night of Pink’s Summer Carnival 2023 tour. Willow’s father and Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shared footage of their daughter’s solo to Instagram.

In the clip, the 12-year-old commanded the stage as she sang their 2021 duet “Cover Me in Sunshine” alongside her mother. Willow could be seen wearing a pink and red striped sleeveless dress while belting into the microphone – clearly inheriting her mother’s singing skills.

On Instagram, Carey Hart praised his and Pink’s daughter for the brave solo. “So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!!” he captioned the post. “Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage.”

The video also showed a packed stadium cheering for Willow after she finished her solo. She then waved to the audience before giving her mother a big hug. Meanwhile, a teary-eyed Pink could be seen getting emotional from her daughter’s performance.

In the comments, both friends and fans of Pink applauded Willow for her performance.

“I’m so overwhelmed with love and pride for this gorgeous Willow and her beautiful superstar parents. Well done,” wrote actor Selma Blair. “And what an incredible night it looks and sounds…” she said, along with a string of sparkle emojis.

“I was there and it was awesome. Mama Pink was emotional,” shared someone else.

Another user commented: “My phone is emitting onion scents and now my eyes are watery.”

Others were stunned by the 12-year-old’s powerful singing voice. One user said, “Wow she’s amazing,” while another wrote: “You can just see how proud she is!! She nailed it too!”

“I got the chills,” a third user commented.

Earlier this year, Pink revealed that her daughter Willow will be working a minimum-wage job while she tours with her mother this summer. Pink and Hart’s six-year-old son, Jameson, will also be going on tour with her for the “Try” singer’s ninth studio album, Trustfall.

“Willow has a job on tour,” the 43-year-old singer told Today in February. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

However, Pink shared that her daughter had not yet grasped the concept of negotiating salaries. “I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over,” she explained. “She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. It’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.’”

The 2023 Summer Carnival Tour kicked off in the UK on 7 June. The “Raise Your Glass” singer is set to tour throughout Europe and the United States before finishing on 19 March 2024 in Brisbane, Australia.