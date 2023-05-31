Pink embraces being an ‘embarrassing mom’ with nude family vacation photos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pink has shown off her wild side in photos taken from a recent family vacation with her husband, Carey Hart.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 43, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share photos from their lake getaway. In the first selfie, Pink can be seen wearing a see-through, strapless banana-printed bikini top as she caught some rays.

The second image showed the singer – whose real name is Alecia Moore – standing completely naked underneath the outdoor shower. However, she censored the photo, which was taken by her husband, with doodles.

“Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she captioned the post. “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

“#embarrassingmoms #eyerollsfordays #bananaboobies #imfun #readyfortour,” she included in the post.

In the comments section, her husband Carey Hart showed his love for the carefree pictures when he commented with several drooling face emojis. The couple shares 11-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, and six-year-old son, Jameson Hart.

“Liberating,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Living your best life.”

“Your bathing suit is bananas,” joked someone else. “Let it all hang out baby,” another user commented.

However, when one person questioned in the comments how her children would react to the nude photo, Pink subtly addressed critics in a follow-up post. “If you’re triggered by the showing of skin and big big smiles and absolutely wild and free joy – WHATEVER YOU DO, do not COME TO OUR SHOW. You will be real mad,” she wrote on Instagram.

In a recent interview with People, Pink revealed that she was once “terrified” that she was going to be a “terrible mother”.

“I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother,” she said last February. “But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

The mother-of-two went on to describe some of her familial responsibilities and how much she enjoys them. “I was in charge of snacks for last week’s basketball game. I threw a party yesterday for Willow’s entire middle school, 50 families,” Pink explained. “I’m chaperoning Willow’s dance next Friday. Who am I? I love it though, I love it. I love that she lets me be a part of her life and that I’m good at it.”

The “Try” singer is set to go on tour this year beginning 7 June until March next year. In fact, Pink’s two children will actually be joining her tour for her ninth studio album, Trustfall. Her eldest daughter Willow will work a minimum-wage job on the tour.

Despite her busy schedule, Pink has previously confessed that critics have said her career would be “over” if she had children. “Everyone told me, ‘If you have children right now, your career’s over,’” Pink recalled to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “When I had a child, I think it softened me to the world, the part that didn’t understand me, and I think that’s when my career began, really.”

“I mean, I did a lot of stuff before that, but really, truly, I think it’s when I started to really understand myself and understand the world and my place in it.”

Pink and former motocross competitor Carey Hart were married in 2006, before briefly separating in 2008. They called off their divorce in 2009.