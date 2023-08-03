Post Malone reveals his fiancée turned him down the first time he proposed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Post Malone has candidly revealed that his fiancée turned him down the first time he proposed.

The “Circles” singer, 28, bared all to Alex Cooper on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where he admitted that he’d first proposed to his partner, who has not been publicly identified, two years ago.

However, according to Malone, when he first popped the question two years ago, he had been “off-my-rocker hammered” and fresh off of losing a lot of money at a Las Vegas casino.

However, that didn’t stop him from attempting a proposal after he and his partner had left to return to their hotel room. “I was like: ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’ I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said: ‘No.’”

Although his partner had said no at the moment, she was willing to give the rapper a second chance. He told Cooper: “She’s like: ‘Ask me tomorrow,’ and I was like: ‘All right.’ And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice.”

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, was quick to clarify that he and his mysterious fiancée have not married yet.

The couple has, however, already welcomed their first child together. He revealed the news of both his engagement and fatherhood on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022.

He said on the SiriusXM show: “[At] 2.30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl.” Stern then asked: “What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?”

The singer then clarified: “No, that’s my daughter.”

The Grammy nominee also took the opportunity to gush about his partner, telling Stern: “I could tell … her heart is so massive. I’ve always wanted kids and a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she’s, like, number one mom in the f***ing universe.”

He revealed that he had always known that she was his soulmate, and that having a child together only cemented that fact for him. Before his little girl was born, the artist had shared that he was “pumped beyond belief” to be a parent and was super excited to begin his “hot dad” era.

The “Sunflower” singer has not disclosed the name of his child, nor the identity of his fiancée, out of the desire to protect their privacy. He has notably led a quieter life after moving from California to Utah in 2019 and ending his three-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz in 2018.

​​“People wanted me to stay in LA - that’s where the work gets done - but I was fed up,” he told Billboard in January 2022. “There’s always something to do, and someone always wants something from ya - and I didn’t want to go crazy.”

Post Malone also credits his fiancée with steering him away from alcohol and helping him recover from a “rough” rollercoaster battle with alcoholism.

Now, the singer is focused on the grounded life he’s building with his partner and looking forward to marrying her.

“I just have super beautiful people around me, and I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again. She saved my f***ing life - it’s pretty epic.”