An online support system for pet owners has announced its intention to donate to animal rescues each time The Power of the Dog is mentioned at this year’s Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27 March, during which Hollywood stars and viewers will see which Oscars, if any, the western film takes home after it was nominated for 12 awards.

While Jane Campion’s new film is not actually about dogs at all, its title, taken from Thomas Savage’s 1967 novel of the same name, and nominations, have inspired veterinarian company Pawp to help animals in need, the company said.

According to the company, which offers a 24/7 support system of licensed veterinarians for pet owners through its telehealth platform, it will be supporting this year’s “most-nominated pack-leader, The Power of the Dog,” by donating $10,000 to animal rescues each time the name of the film is verbally mentioned during the award ceremony.

In a press release, the company said that it would be donating up to $1,000,000 for animals in need, an amount that would require just 100 verbal mentions of The Power of the Dog at the 2022 Oscars.

“While The Power of the Dog has nothing to do with dogs, Pawp is thrilled that it is the most nominated film, guaranteeing pups in need will be this year’s true winners,” said Marc Atiyeh, CEO of Pawp.

The Power of the Dog, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is nominated for 12 Oscars, including best picture, original score, film editing, sound, and production design.

The 2022 Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.