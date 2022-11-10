✕ Close Winning $1.9B Powerball numbers drawn after delay

The frenzied interest in winning the record-breaking Powerball jackpot came to a close after it was reported that only one ticket matched the numbers needed to win the more than $2bn grand prize.

As of Tuesday, the record-breaking Powerball jackpot had grown to $2.04bn, according to Powerball.

The latest update to the grand prize came after players waited eagerly for the results of Monday night’s drawing, only for the drawing to be delayed overnight after one of the 48 participating lotteries required “extra time to complete the required security protocols”.

On Tuesday, Powerball announced that the winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, with a red Powerball 10.

Following the delayed drawing, which was shared on Powerball’s website and in a video uploaded to YouTube, California Lottery officials announced there was one winning ticket.

According to officials, the lucky ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California.

As players wait for the winner’s name to be released, the interest in the lottery, and its “technical” difficulties, have sparked a number of memes.

No one has yet claimed the $2bn grand prize as of Wednesday morning.

Follow along below for all of the updates and reactions to the record-breaking Powerball jackpot.