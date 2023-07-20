Powerball: Can the winner of $1.02bn jackpot remain anonymous?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Now that the jaw-dropping $1.02bn Powerball jackpot has been claimed in California, many people are wondering whether the lucky winner will come forward and reveal their identity.

On 19 July, the winning numbers pulled during Wednesday night’s drawing were 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. Final ticket sales pushed the jackpot beyond its earlier estimate of $1bn to $1.08bn at the time of the drawing, moving it from the seventh largest to the sixth largest US lottery jackpot ever won.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the California Lottery said: “California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE! One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all six numbers in the 19 July #Powerball draw, winning the $1bn Powerball jackpot.”

Now, the Powerball winner has the option to receive the total jackpot amount paid in yearly increments or a lump sum cash payment of $558.1m before taxes.

This week’s $1.02bn Powerball prize marks the third largest jackpot in the lottery’s history. However, the record-breaking $2bn Powerball jackpot went to winner Edwin Castro, also a resident of California, in November 2022.

While Castro came forward as the newfound billionaire, it may be some time before the public will learn the identity of the Powerball’s latest winner. Depending on the expiration date typically listed on the back of each Powerball ticket, the winner of the $1.02bn jackpot has 90 days to one year to claim their prize.

While every jurisdiction has their own laws on winners remaining anonymous, the California Lottery is required to reveal the identity of the lottery winner. In fact, maintaining anonymity is only permitted in certain states, including Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming.

Still, these states may have their own limitations or restrictions, such as prize thresholds or a limited time period where a person can remain anonymous. For example, the names of those who win $600 or more in the Arizona lottery are confidential for 90 days after the prize has been awarded, and they can choose to remain anonymous if they win $100,000 or more. In Illinois, winners of $250,000 or more can request to have their name and hometown confidential, while the Virginia lottery allows winners to remain private if they win more than $10m.

In California – where the $1.02bn Powerball jackpot was claimed – public disclosure laws require lottery officials to reveal the lottery winner’s full name; the name and location of the retailer that sold the winning ticket; the date they won the lottery; and the amount of their winnings, including whether they chose a lump sum payment or gross installments.

In 2018, the issue to remain anonymous arose for one lottery winner after she claimed a $600m Powerball prize in New Hampshire. The woman – who was identified as Jane Doe – said she made the “huge mistake” of signing the winning ticket, rather than protecting her identity by writing the name of a trust. New Hampshire is one of a handful of states that allow trusts to anonymously claim lottery prizes.

She then filed a complaint in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua, saying that she wanted a court order allowing her to stay anonymous. However, lottery officials claimed that they’d be compelled to disclose her identity if someone filed a Right to Know request. Her lawyers argued that her privacy interest outweighed the insignificant public interest in disclosing her name.

“While we respect this player’s desire to remain anonymous, state statutes and lottery rules clearly dictate protocols,” Charlie McIntyre – the executive director of New Hampshire Lottery – said in a statement, adding that lottery officials must process the winning ticket “like any other”.