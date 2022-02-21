Pregnant woman captures on video the moment her bump ‘dropped’

A pregnant woman on TikTok went viral when she filmed the moment her baby bump “dropped.”

The video, which was viewed over six million times on TikTok, showed user @nabby.nabs checking out the progress of her pregnant belly, until she witnessed her baby’s head drop lower into her pelvis, a sign that the body is preparing for labour.

Dropping, or lightening, indicates that your body is getting ready for delivery, but it is different for every pregnant woman. For some, dropping can occur as early as a few weeks before birth, and for others it happens only a few hours before labour. Still, most pregnant women can tell if their baby’s dropped when they start to experience increased pressure in the pelvis, easier breathing, and more frequent trips to the bathroom.

TikTok user @nabby.nabs was shocked she captured this moment on video, and captioned the TikTok, “Can NOT believe I caught this.” She then shared a follow-up photo, showing that her baby had significantly dropped lower onto her pelvis. She informed viewers that the video was taken at 38 weeks and three days, and the photo was taken two days later.

TikTokers were fascinated by the expecting mom’s belly drop, and expressed how little they knew about pregnancy before watching the video.

“Every day I realize I literally know nothing about pregnancy,” commented one user.

“THERE’S A DROP??” said a TikToker.

“I have 4 kids and have NEVER caught that moment,” shared one person. “That was cool. Thanks for sharing.”

“Mine has been dropping super low then climbing back up,” a TikTok user said. “He thinks I’m a playground or something.”

“One morning I woke up and I could breathe,” commented one person. “Checked the mirror and my stomach had dropped so much. Such a relief!!!”