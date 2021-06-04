In honour of Pride month 2021, brands across the globe have announced new collections and limited edition items to celebrate and give back to the LGBT+ community. While some have made one-off donations to charities, others have vowed to donate proceeds from sales.

Pride is celebrated every year as a tribute to those who were involved in the Stonewall Riots. Also known as the Stonewall Uprising, the movement saw members of the LGBT+ community fight back against continued harassment from the police in Greenwich Village, New York, in June 1969.

The incident, which saw protesters take a more militant approach in which they demanded respect and equality, has long been lauded as a major moment in the LGBT+ community’s campaign for wide-scale social change.

While some brands have faced backlash online, with members of the LGBT+ community accusing them of cashing in on the movement for one month a year, there are some companies that get it right by donating proceeds to worthwhile causes.

So, while everyone chooses to celebrate the occasion differently, one simple way you can support the LGBT+ community is by spending money on brands that are giving back. Here are some of our favourites.

Happy Socks

HappySocks Pride 2021 collection (Happy Socks)

In May, Happy Socks announced it will be taking a different approach this year and will forgo its usual Pride Month campaign.

Instead, it has donated the budget it would have spent on marketing to Inter Pride, an international organisation that produces events for the LGBT+ community.

The brand will still be selling its rainbow-themed Pride collection all year round, donating 10 per cent of the profit from each pair sold to Inter Pride.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Pride 2021 collection (Michael Kors)

Michael Kors’ Pride capsule collection features a special edition white t-shirt with a rainbow-coloured heart, which retails for $68 (£48).

The brand has announced that all proceeds from sales of the gender-neutral t-shirt throughout Pride Month will be donated to OutRight International, an organisation that fights against human rights violations in the LGBT+ community.

Nails Inc.

Nails Inc. Pride 2021 collection (Nails Inc.)

London-based nail polish brand Nails Inc. has released a new four-piece set, Relationship Status: Proud, in honour of Pride Month 2021.

The brand announced that 25 per cent of all profits will be donated to Stonewall, the UK’s biggest LGBT+ charity.

Crystal Head Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka Pride edition (Crystal Head Vodka)

For those raising a glass in celebration of Pride, Crystal Head Vodka has launched a limited-edition Pride bottle featuring the Pride rainbow.

Proceeds from the bottle, which first went on sale in May, will be donated to the UK-based charity Kaleidoscope Trust. The brand has not specified what percentage of profits will be donated.

Outside of Pride Month, Crystal Head Vodka also supports the Stonewall Sports programme, the Test Positive Awareness Network and Lurie Children’s Hospital Gender and Sex Development Program.

Levi’s

Levi’s 2021 Pride collection sports bra (Levi’s)

Levi’s is one of the few fashion brands we found which is pledging 100 per cent of net profits from its 2021 Pride collection to LGBT+ causes.

The 20-piece collection, which asks people to “respect all pronouns” features a range of t-shirts, a sports bra, socks and hoodies.

The denim brand has also chosen to donate proceeds to OutRight Action International.

Vans

Vans Pride 2021 collection (Vans)

In celebration of Pride Month, Vans has donated $200,000 (£141,000) to four organisations across the world, including US-based GLSEN, Casa 1 in Brazil, Tokyo Rainbow Pride and Where Love is Illegal, a project which documents stories of discrimination around the world.

The brand has also released a Pride collection, refashioning some of its classic silhouettes, such as the Slip-On, Era, Sk8-Mid, in the Pride rainbow colourway.

NYX

NYX Welcome To The Ballroom collection (NYX)

Over in the beauty world, NYX is celebrating Pride Month with its new “Ballroom Makeup” collection which includes an eyeshadow palette, lip liners, a new highlighter, and a range of brightly coloured eyeliners.

In an Instagram post announcing the collection, NYX said it will be donating $100,000 (£70,000) to LGBT+ charities across the world.

Apple

Apple 2021 Pride band (Apple)

In May, Apple unveiled a new Pride edition rainbow-themed watch band.

Unlike its previous bands, this year Apple has also included colours to symbolise Black and Latinx communities and those who are living with HIV and AIDs. The addition of light blue, pink and white represents transgender and non-binary individuals.

Apple said proceeds from sales of the band will build on its ongoing financial support of LGBTQ+ advocacy organisations, such as GLSEN, a US-based non-profit which aims to increase LGBTQ+ inclusion and awareness in schools.

Fenty x Savage

(Instagram/@quillemons)

Rihanna’s latest Fenty x Savage collection in celebration of Pride Month has landed. Featuring thigh-high stockings, crop tops, bralettes and boxers, the latest drop hopes to champion a range of body types, shapes, and identities.

Just like previous Savage collections, most of the items are available in a wide range of sizes from 30A to 42FF and XS to 3XL.

The brand has pledged to donate $250,000 from sales of the collection to a range of LGBT+ organisations, including CLAAD, The Caribbean Equality Project and the Trans Wellness Center.

Converse

Converse 2021 Pride collection (Converse/Nike News)

The brand’s sixth annual Pride collection pays homage to the “path of self-love“, transforming its Chuck 70, Chuck Taylor All Star and Run Star Hike silhouettes with Pride-themes colourways.

Converse said it will continue its partnership with the It Gets Better Project, a US-based LGBT+ charity, this year focusing on education initiatives on TikTok and Twitch to help young people “pursue their greatest potential”.

It also announced new grants in support of a number of LGBT+ youth organisations in the US, including the Ali Forney Center and BAGLY.

Harry’s

(Harry’s)

The maker of high-quality shaving and grooming products is selling a “Shave with Pride” set featuring a limited-edition brightly-coloured razor. Its brightly coloured packaging, which encourages users to be “vivacious” and “proud” has been designed in collaboration with New York artist Zipeng Zhu.

From every sale of the £28 set, £10 will be donated to the Albert Kennedy Trust, an organisation that helps vulnerable LGBT+ youth.

Skittles

During June, Skittles is selling grey sweets in matching grey packaging to ensure that the only rainbows receiving attention are those associated with the LGBT+ community.

For every grey pack sold, the company will donate $1 to GLAAD up to the value of $100,000 (£70,000).

H&M

This year, H&M has enlisted the help of technology to encourage members of the LGBT+ community to share their stories.

“Pride is not only a celebration, but it’s also a fight. For rights, respect, support, love and life itself. With all of the colour and attitude and passion that comes with Pride, it becomes all too easy to forget the hard parts and focus on the fun,” the brand said.

As part of its Beyond The Rainbow campaign, the brand has developed an app that allows users to scan its web-based QR code and enter a “Pride portal”, where they can read and share their stories.

H&M will also be matching all donations made to The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for LGBT+ people.