Leave suit-wearing Prince George alone – it’s the best parenting trick in the book

So often does Prince George wear a suit these days that it’s hard to imagine the 10-year-old in jeans and trainers. This weekend he wore a dapper navy suit and red tie as he joined his father, Prince William, to watch Wales take on Argentina at the Stade de Marseille in France. He seemed happy and relaxed, yet his formal attire sparked sympathy from those who feel the future king should be allowed to dress like a child. As ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly implored: “He’s like a wee cut-down man. Dear love him. Put him in a tracksuit for the rugby.”

Every time George gets suited and booted it’s the same: at Wimbledon this year the historian Dr Tessa Dunlop asked, “What’s wrong with a T-shirt?” and at the England v Germany Euros match at Wembley in 2021 fans asked why he wasn’t wearing an England shirt and face paint.

Yet Wills and Kate aren’t dressing George up for a laugh; they know exactly what they’re doing – if you want your child to behave like a grown-up, you have to dress them like one.