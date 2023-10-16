ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly told Prince William and Kate to “put Prince George in a tracksuit” after his latest appearance to watch the Rugby World Cup.

The 10-year-old travelled to France with his father, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, to cheer on Wales against Argentina on Saturday.

The pair dressed akin to each other in navy suits and red ties.

Speaking about the royal appearance, Lorraine said: “He’s like a wee cut-down man. Dear love him. Put him in a tracksuit for the rugby.”