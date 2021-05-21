Prince Harry says he can’t forget Diana crying while being chased by paparazzi in Oprah interview

Prince Harry has opened up about his memories of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he can’t think about her without recalling her unsettling experiences of being hounded by paparazzi.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey on a new Apple+ series The Me You Can’t See, the prince discussed how he remembers his mother - who died in a 1997 Paris car crash - and reflected on how she was treated by the media.

“Unfortunately, when I think about my mum, the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one, over and over again.

Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fears’ as Harry says exploitation took her life

“Strapped in the car, seatbelt across, with my brother in the car as well, and my mother driving, being chased by 3, 4, 5 mopeds with paparazzi on, and she was always unable to drive because of tears. There was no protection,” he said to Winfrey.

Diana was a noted target of press attention following her engagement aged 19 to the Prince of Wales, with whom she had two children - Harry and his older brother Prince William - and it never really faded away.

Harry spoke about her funeral, telling Winfrey: “When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn’t want the life. Sharing the grief of my mother’s death with the world… for me, the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses’ hooves going along the mall, red brick road.

“By this point, both of us [he and William] were in shock. It was like I was outside of my body and just walking along, doing what was expected of me, showing one tenth of the emotion everybody else was showing.”

He also noted the similarities between him and Diana and how they took on the world.

“Family members have said ‘just play the game and your life will be easier’ - but I’ve got a hell of a lot of my mum in me,” he said to Winfrey, when discussing his inability to keep quiet about his struggles with his mental health, given the family is known for attempting to keep personal issues private.

The prince also opened up about using substances such as alcohol and drugs to mask his emotional pain and how the army had been a great time in life as “there was no special treatment because of who I was.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.