Royal news - live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fear’ as Harry says exploitation took her life
Follow the latest on the fallout after an inquiry found ‘serious’ breaches were committed in the BBC’s explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana
The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the BBC after an independent inquiry found that the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” by journalist Martin Bashir to obtain an explosive interview with his mother, Princess Diana, more than two decades ago.
Prince William has said that he believed the interview had fed directly into the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother endured in the final years of her life.
He said he felt “indescribable sadness” after learning of the inquiry’s findings, which concluded that Mr Bashir had committed a “serious breach” by using fake bank statements to gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and set up the 1995 Panorama programme.
In a separate statement, Harry said that ultimately it was “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” that ultimately took Diana’s life.
“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it,” he said. “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these, and even worse, are still widespread today.”
Lord Chancellor says forging of fake bank statements ‘hugely serious’
The Lord Chancellor has said that BBC journalist Martin Bashir’s use of fake bank statements to help secure the broadcaster’s explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana was “hugely serious”.
Asked on LBC whether Mr Bashir may have committed “fraud” by using the fake statements to gain access to Diana, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told LBC radio the incident was “hugely serious”.
“I think looking at the findings of Lord Dyson, there are clearly some very serious issues arise,” he said.
“I’m not going to comment on whether criminal offences have been committed here - I think that is a matter for the police and the investigating authorities,” he asserted. “You wouldn’t expect me to opine about that.”
“But I’m sure you’ve looked, like me, at the executive summary, it is a 127-page report and you see some of the words being used there - about false documents, forgery etcetera - these are hugely serious matters that don’t just raise questions about the individuals and the journalists involved but also the senior leadership, sadly, who made decisions that Lord Dyson has I think rightly scrutinised and has found to be wrong,” he said. “So there is a lot of work for the BBC to do in order to make good what happened here.”
Graphic designer who mocked up fake documents to fool Diana’s brother says he is owed apology
Matt Wiessler, the graphic designer who was commissioned by journalist Martin Bashir to mock up fake documents to gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother, has said he believes he is owed an apology over the incident.
Speaking with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said he believed there is “still a level of arrogance, from everybody (including) the BBC management.”
“Why has Tony Hall not apologise to me? John Bird was in charge of that ship at the time - he’s gone unnoticed in all of this. I’m just gobsmacked.”
“It is a sign of strength if you come forward and you admit to having done something wrong. Nobody has come forward,” Mr Wiessler said.
“It’s just really weak, calculating, and quite honestly, after 25 years, it’s nasty what they are doing to this day,” he said.
Former Panorama producer hits out at BBC over ‘generic’ apology
A former Panorama producer has struck out at the BBC for its “generic” apology to whistleblowers and Princess Diana’s sons after the Dyson inquiry’s findings of its failings around its explosive 1995 interview.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mark Killick said: “Let’s acknowledge that (BBC director-general) Tim Davey commissioned this report, and it was a brave thing to do - this didn’t happen on his watch.
“The BBC has published a generic apology and written to the princes, as I understand it, apologising.
“But actually let’s stepped back as well and remember many people, both on Princess Diana side of the line, and in the BBC, had their reputations destroyed by a smear campaign authorised by BBC senior management, and many of them lost their jobs.”
“I’m not going sure that a generic apology in the form of a press statement by the BBC is anything like adequate.”
Mr Killick said that he had been let go from from Panorama within 24 hours of raising concerns with senior leadership in the BBC in late 1995.
“I was told we only want the loyal people on the programme - I had been on Panorama for 10 years - and I was effectively let go,” he said.
“I bought the documents to the attention of the BBC management as I was asked to do by a BBC lawyer, and was told within 24 hours of doing that that effectively I would no longer be part of the programme,” he said.
“That is what happened to whistleblowers at that time,” he said.
Additional reporting by PA
Lord Chancellor says inquiry raises ‘very serious questions’ for BBC
The Lord Chancellor has said that statements put out by the Duke of Cambridge and his brother the Duke of Sussex following the release of a scathing report into the BBC’s 1995 Panorama interview with their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, were “very striking indeed” and raised “some very serious questions” for the broadcaster
The brothers condemned the broadcaster’s actions after an inquiry led by Lord Dyson found the BBC had covered up “deceitful behaviour” used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the interview.
Speaking on Sky News, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said: “I thought both their statements were very striking indeed.”
“We’re not just talking about a much-loved national and international figure in the late Princess of Wales but a mother as well, and I think this came across, this sense of family sadness and tragedy,” he said. “And when you think about, if it was any family, the sort of behaviour that has been evidenced in this damning report raises some very serious questions indeed sadly for the BBC.”
Asked whether the BBC was due for a “complete overhaul” in light of the review, Mr Buckland said the Dyson report would need “careful consideration” and that the Government should take that up “soberly and calmly to see what, if anything, needs to be done to improve governance at the BBC”.
Harry compares Meghan racism to Diana and Dodi
Prince Harry has expressed a fear of history repeating itself as he compared his mother being “chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn’t white” to his relationship with Meghan Markle.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey for a new Apple TV+ docuseries titledThe Me You Can’t See, Harry discusses the similarities between the difficulties he and the Duchess of Sussex have struggled with when it comes to the media to those his mother endured.
Prince Harry opens up about mental health and Diana’s death in docuseries with Oprah
The Duke of Sussex has sat down for a second interview with Oprah Winfrey, this time discussing his personal mental health struggles and the importance of seeking help.
In a wide-ranging interview that forms a new docuseries airing on Apple TV+ titled The Me You Can’t See, he also discusses the loss of his mother, Princess Diana.
Prince William launches scathing attack on BBC ‘lies’ over Bashir’s Diana interview
The Duke of Cambridge launched a scathing attack on the BBC over its failings in a Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, which he said fed into the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of her life.
Prince William said he felt “indescribable sadness” after learning of the findings of an independent inquiry, which concluded that journalist Martin Bashir committed a “serious breach” by using fake bank statements to gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and gain access to Diana for the interview.
The inquiry, led by Lord Dyson further found that the BBC covered up what it had learned about how Mr Bashir obtained the interview, falling “short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark”.
“What saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived,” William said.
“She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions,” William asserted.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog following the latest developments after an independent inquiry found “serious” breaches in the BBC’s handling of its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
