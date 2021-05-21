✕ Close Prince William issues scathing criticism of BBC after Bashir-Diana interview inquiry

The Duke of Cambridge has condemned the BBC after an independent inquiry found that the broadcaster covered up “deceitful behaviour” by journalist Martin Bashir to obtain an explosive interview with his mother, Princess Diana, more than two decades ago.

Prince William has said that he believed the interview had fed directly into the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother endured in the final years of her life.

He said he felt “indescribable sadness” after learning of the inquiry’s findings, which concluded that Mr Bashir had committed a “serious breach” by using fake bank statements to gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, and set up the 1995 Panorama programme.

In a separate statement, Harry said that ultimately it was “the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices” that ultimately took Diana’s life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it,” he said. “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these, and even worse, are still widespread today.”