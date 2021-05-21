In some of the biggest bombshells from his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry says he remembers his mother crying as their car was chased by paparazzi, speaks of his anger about the lack of justice after her death, and reveals he drank as a way to cope with her loss.

The Duke of Sussex also opens up about his wife Meghan Markle’s suicidal thoughts.

“The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought,” he tells Oprah.

The interview is part of a three-episode docuseries The Me You Can’t See, which was released on Apple TV+ on 21 May.