The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now a family of four, as Meghan has given birth to daughter Lilibet Diana.

The couple’s press secretary said: “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.”

Lili is the younger sister to two-year-old Archie and she’s the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild. It’s joyful news for the family – particularly as Meghan suffered a miscarriage in summer 2020 – but any parent who has more than one child will know what a step up it is between the first and second babies.

Here are just some of the things likely to change when you have more than one child…

You’ll be exhausted like never before

If you thought you were tired after your first baby, strap in: the second time round will be even more draining. Not only do you have a newborn to look after, but you also have to continue to take care of your first baby or child – it’s an insane juggling act that will take some getting used to.

Harry, Meghan and Archie

Your life will be completely changed

There’s a huge difference in lifestyle between baby one and baby two. With one child, you can pretty much go about life normally – within reason – but two changes everything. It’s much harder to cart two kids about, meaning socialising with your friends becomes a lot trickier.

Parental guilt reaches new heights

Any parent of more than one child will know how hard it is to divide your time evenly between your offspring – you can become consumed with guilt when your newborn demands more of your attention, because you don’t want the older kids to feel unloved.

You become less concerned with perfection

Being a new parent is stressful: you spend so much time worrying you’re not doing things right, and are constantly striving to be ‘perfect’ (something which definitely doesn’t exist). You might find you’re a bit more relaxed the second time around – you know what you’re doing now, and you don’t need to sweat the small stuff quite so much. If your first baby has taught you anything, it’s that your best is definitely good enough.

You develop eyes on the back of your head

You will likely gain powers you never knew you had: being fully aware of what both children are doing at any one time. You will also become an absolute scheduling pro, so you can fit in everyone’s activities.

You get to see your children together

The decision to have another baby can be a tough one, but nothing beats the feeling of seeing your two children together (particularly if that means you can have a bit of a sit down while they entertain each other). As tired as you might be, you feel happy in the knowledge your kids have a friend for life.