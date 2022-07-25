Prince Harry memoir could ‘hit shelves in time for Christmas’

A manuscript for Prince Harry’s memoir has been signed off by lawyers and publishers are scrambling to have it hit the shelves in time for Christmas, reports say.

The younger son of Prince Charles has been researching the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, stirring up fears among insiders that he could hit out at members of the Royal Family, reports The Sun.

It is believed that ghostwriter and Pulitzer Prize-winning author JR Moehringer completed the manuscript for the potentially explosive memoir earlier this summer.

A publishing source told the newspaper: “The manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes.

“It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.

“The publishing date has been pushed back once but it is on track for the end of the year.”

Last year, Random House promised the “intimate and heartfelt” book would provide a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape” Prince Harry.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story,” the statement said.

Harry said he was writing his memoir “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

The hotly-anticipated book follows Harry and Meghan’s infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which the Duchess of Sussex accused a member of the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.

Meghan also claimed that her life as a royal had left her on the brink of suicide.

Harry said he had feared history would repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a Paris car crash in 1997 as she was chased by paparazzi.

The pair stepped back from their royal duties in early 2020 and are living in California with their two children, Archie and Lillibet Mountbatten-Windsor.