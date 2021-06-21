Prince William celebrates the last birthday of his thirties

The Duke of Cambridge is celebrating his 39th birthday, a day after attending a running event with two of his children on Father’s Day.

The official Royal Family Twitter account wished Prince William a happy birthday, posting four photographs of the duke from various of his royal engagements.

Prince William and his eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance to cheer on runners in a race at Sandringham Estate on Sunday.

The Run Sandringham event invited hundreds of runners to either run a half marathon, a 5k or a community mile, all to raise money for charity.

The members of the royal family were there in a private capacity, ahead of celebrating the last birthday of William’s thirties, before he turns 40 next year.

Prince William Arthur Philip Louis of Wales was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington on 21 June 1982.

Weighing 7lb 1 1/2oz, he was the first child born to Prince Charles and Princess Diana and was born second in line to the throne.

At nine months old, William joined his mother and father on a six-week royal official visit to Australia and New Zealand, breaking with tradition.

When Prince Charles was born, the Queen regularly left him in the care of others in England while she went abroad.

In 1992, Princess Diana and Prince Charles separated. At 15 years old, William's mother Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

He and his younger brother Harry, who was 12 at the time, walked behind the coffin during the funeral procession in London.

In 2011, William married Kate Middleton at a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The pair had met whilst studying at St Andrews University together.

On the morning of the wedding, his grandmother the Queen made him the Duke of Cambridge.

The couple has welcomed three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In recent years, the Duke of Cambridge has taken on more responsibility as a senior member of the royal family.

In 2020, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh passed on two of their environmental patronages to their grandson and the future king.