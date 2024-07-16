Support truly

Fans are gushing over Prince William and Prince George’s sweet father-son moment during the Euros 2024 final.

The father-son duo was on the edge of their seats on July 14, watching England compete against Spain in the championship soccer game in Berlin. The highly anticipated match saw Spain beat England by one goal in the second half with the team making history as the four-time winners of the UEFA European Championship.

And while spirits were high among La Roja’s proud fanbase, England supporters were left devastated after Nico Williams sunk the ball to solidify Spain’s lead early in the second half.

A cameo of the Prince of Wales and George flashed across the screen, catching the eyes of many at-home viewers during those dramatic first few minutes. On X, formerly known as Twitter, footage of the royal pair showed them both having the same reaction after the second goal was scored.

William and George were momentarily brought to their feet before suddenly sitting back down, bringing their hands to their cheeks in complete shock. Both could be seen forming an “O” shape with their mouths as they sat, stunned and devastated, with George making the face just one moment after looking at his father’s. Though the sound isn’t clear, William and George appeared to repeat, “Oh my god,” as they glanced at one another.

Online, fans focused on how sweet the moment was, watching the 10-year-old unknowingly mimic his father. Commenters applauded their identical reaction, admiring how William is such a strong role model for his son.

“I love this for so many reasons, but mainly because it’s wonderful to have a father who you can emulate and look up to. It’s a beautiful thing,” a touched fan commented on X.

Another added: “These two are heartbreakingly adorable together – what a beautiful relationship.”

“Like father, like son,” someone else said, while a fourth wrote: “The little ones watch our every move.”

open image in gallery Prince William and Prince George enjoy watching the 2024 Euros Final together in Berlin ( Getty Images )

A sweet supporter remarked: “Just another example of Prince George learning how to be a good man from his dad.”

William and George’s sighting came after Kate Middleton’s parents stepped out for day 10 of Wimbledon in London. Carole and Michael Middleton were spotted in the stands watching and mingling next to the tournament matches.

The Princess of Wales – who was recently diagnosed with cancer – made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon finals days later with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Kate received a standing ovation during the championship match, donning a purple dress next to her nine-year-old daughter in a navy blue polka-dot number.