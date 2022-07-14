A Princess Diana memorial group on Facebook has been overrun by trolls discussing their masturbation schedules.

Posts in the Princess Diana – Keep Her Memory Alive group have been so incessant that the group admins have been forced to issue a warning.

In a screenshot posted to Twitter by journalist Joshua Zitser, a member of the 62,000-strong group said: “FINAL WARNING TO ALL MEMBERS. Please DO NOT, for the LOVE OF GOD, announce to the group when you are going to masturbate.

“This has been a recurring issue, and I’m not sure why some people have such underdeveloped social skills that they think a group of mostly strangers would need to know that.”

The poster continued: “No one is going to be impressed and give you a high five (especially considering where that hand has been). I don’t want to add this to the rules since it would be embarrassing for new members to see that we have a problem with this, but it is going to be enforced from now on.

“If it occurs, you will be warned, then additional occurrences will be dealt with at the discretion of mods. Thanks,”

Zitser’s tweet has been liked over 28,000 times and received hundreds of replies. One user said: “If they don’t want to come over as too strict, then a quick slap on the wrist should pull it off.”

Another joked: “I don’t think that’s an unfair rule. However, I got a warning from the moderators when I posted to say I wasn’t masturbating so it’s pretty confusing.”

The Facebook group is described by the moderator as “a group to bring all fans of Lady Di together due to the last one I was in becoming ruined by trolls”.

A quick glance of this second group and it’s clear that it has, in fact, been overrun by trolls, with every second post being about masturbation.

One frustrated member wrote: “I didn’t think humanity could stoop as low as to discuss masturbation on ar Di’s tribute page. But you lot managed to pull it off.”