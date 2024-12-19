Prioritise self-improvement in 2025

Looking to improve yourself this year? Whether it’s gaining a new qualification or pursuing a fresh professional path, this curated list will set you on your journey towards a happier, more fulfilled future.

Find your next musical adventure

( Benslow Music Trust )

Benslow Music is a charity that creates supportive learning experiences for musicians of all ages and abilities.

Throughout the year, Benslow Music hosts over 150 day and residential courses, concerts and events covering genres from classical and early music to folk and jazz. Courses offer the opportunity to develop your technique, discover new repertoire and join a community of music makers.

Led by experienced tutors providing supportive coaching, participants enjoy cosy accommodation and glorious gardens on Benslow Music’s picturesque Victorian campus in Hitchin.

Benslow Music’s 2025 course programme is now available online.

Find out more

Turn your passion into a new profession

( City Lit )

At a crossroads in your career and hoping to make a change?

Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth with City Lit and turn your passion into a profession in 2025.

Navigate life’s transitions with tailored courses – whether you’re aiming for university, seeking new passions in retirement or considering a career change. For the last of these, the adult education college offers a diverse range of courses to help you upskill, from accredited counselling to performing arts and business development, with one- to two-year learning programmes.

Unleash your potential with City Lit’s proven success rates, backed by its outstanding Ofsted rating.

Browse courses today

Gain a new qualification in the Netherlands

( SRH Haarlem University of Applied Sciences )

Do you want to embark on a new academic journey where you could end up making a difference in the world?

SRH Haarlem University of Applied Sciences offers innovative programmes that blend education with real-world experience.

Choose from a bachelor’s degree in business psychology to understand human behaviour in business, creative media to bring digital storytelling to life, or digital transformation management to help become a leader in a tech-driven world embracing AI.

A Master’s in Applied Sustainability Management empowers you to create sustainable solutions for global challenges.

With comfortable on-campus studio apartments and a diverse community from over 50 countries, you’re provided with a supportive environment for your academic and personal growth.

Discover more

Experience superb leadership at every stage, the Swiss way

( University St.Gallen )

Thinking of getting into business or expanding your existing skills and experience?

Discover Swiss excellence at the University of St.Gallen, one of Switzerland’s top-ranked business schools.

Choose between two transformative programmes: the MBA and the International Executive MBA (IEMBA) tailored to your career stage.

The MBA is a one-year full-time programme for young professionals seeking career growth and new opportunities. The IEMBA, ranked number one in Switzerland, empowers seasoned leaders to amplify their impact and broaden horizons.

Both programmes connect you to the DACH region’s strongest alumni network, fostering lifelong professional relationships.

With the University of St.Gallen’s serene, inspiring setting, you’ll find the perfect environment for focus, growth and ambition.

Learn more

Get university admissions support for your child

( Crimson Education )

Crimson Education is a leading education consultancy, helping ambitious students gain admission to their dream universities in the US, UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

By offering tailored support across every stage of the application process, Crimson ensures its students stand out.

Services include multi-year university strategy, one-to-one admissions test tutoring, and expert guidance on personal statements.

Students also benefit from extracurricular mentoring, interview preparation and insights from former admissions officers, giving them a competitive edge in securing places at top institutions like Oxford, Stanford, Cambridge and MIT.

Speak to an admissions expert today

Master the art of professional storytelling with expert-led online training

( John Yorke )

Need help breaking into TV, film, novels or video games, or hoping to elevate your creative career? Want to craft compelling stories that resonate?

Learn from John Yorke, bestselling author of Into the Woods and founder of the BBC Studios Writers’ Academy.

With alumni who’ve contributed to hits like The Crown and Doctor Who, his courses are the ultimate springboard for creative success. John Yorke Story offers CPD-accredited online courses in screenwriting, novel-writing, video game narratives, documentaries, podcasts, pitch deck production, script-editing and production accounting.

With John Yorke courses, you’ll learn through a combination of practical training and collaborative learning delivered by expert tutors and industry professionals.

Enjoy university-level training at a fraction of the cost, with flexible access, and gain a CPD Certificate to boost your CV.

Explore courses now

Level up your development skillset

( Certificates.dev )

Are you a modern developer looking to gain a new developer certification?

Certificates.dev empowers developers to improve and validate their skills in web technologies and frameworks including JavaScript, Angular, Nuxt and the official Vue.js certification developed with the creator of the framework.

With over 4,500 developers certified, including professionals from leading companies like Adobe, Samsung, Google and Ford, Certificates.dev by BitterBrains is a trusted platform for validating developer skills.

The exams feature hands-on, practical coding exercises and testing real-world scenarios to ensure devs are truly ready for the job.

Whether you’re looking to advance your career or gain recognition for expertise, these certifications provide the credentials that set developers apart in the competitive tech industry.

Learn more

Shape your future with a globally recognised business qualification

( EDHEC )

Founded in 1906, EDHEC is one of Europe’s top 10 business schools, with campuses in Lille, Nice, Paris, London and Singapore.

With over 55,000 alumni across 127 countries, EDHEC offers world-class programmes designed to shape leaders and entrepreneurs for today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

The Global MBA is an intensive 10-month, full-time programme ranked fourth worldwide for ESG, combining business fundamentals with a unique sustainable impact challenge, global business trips and personalised electives. For experienced professionals, the Executive MBA provides a transformative, personalised learning journey, ranked first globally for alumni satisfaction.

It enhances leadership skills and strategy, while building a powerful international network. EDHEC also offers scholarships to foster a diverse and talented cohort.

Discover more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.