Prioritise your child’s future

Whether you’re looking for the ideal school for your child or seeking enriching educational experiences for yourself, this comprehensive list of institutions, programmes and platforms will provide the tools you need to ensure success.

Become a part of a global school network

( International Schools Partnership )

International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a leading international group of 100 schools across 25 countries dedicated to preparing students for success beyond school.

With a focus on personalised learning, ISP equips students with the self-confidence, knowledge and life skills needed to achieve their higher education goals and thrive throughout their lifetime. By blending its vision and values with each school’s unique strengths, ISP provides learners with a world-class education that’s also deeply connected to their local community.

ISP’s diverse community of students from over 25 countries saw more than 3,000 students graduate in 2024, with 93% gaining admission to their chosen universities.

Want to discover how ISP cultivates the world’s most confident minds?

Find your nearest iSP school

Gain acceptance to your first-choice university with A-level retakes

( MPW )

One of the UK’s leading fifth- and sixth-form college groups, MPW has a proven track record of improving students’ A-level grades.

MPW offers a wide range of subjects and formats for retake students, with A-levels available in both short-course (January to June) and full-year formats. Oxbridge-style tutorial groups of nine students or fewer, one-to-one tutorial support, dedicated exam preparation and testing plus expert UCAS advice all contribute to MPW’s record of outstanding Russell Group university placement for retake students.

If you live in London, Birmingham or Cambridge and are looking to improve your grades and get into your first choice university, visit mpw.ac.uk.

Discover more

Unlock your child’s potential in a supportive, caring environment

( Christ College Brecon )

Located in the peaceful Brecon Beacons National Park, Christ College is an independent day and boarding school for boys and girls aged four to 18, offering full, weekly and flexi boarding options.

Founded in 1541 by Henry VIII, the school believes in preparing pupils for life beyond the classroom, focusing on much more than just academic excellence.

Christ College encourages pupils to engage in a wide range of extracurricular activities alongside their academic studies. This balanced approach allows students the freedom and diversity to thrive, teaching them valuable skills in teamwork, collaboration and fostering a sense of belonging.

As a small, caring and compassionate community, Christ College provides a supportive environment where children can discover and nurture their talents.

To attend the open morning on Saturday 15 March 2025, arrange a tour or meet the head, visit christcollegebrecon.com or email admissions@christcollegebrecon.com

Find out more

Discover a bilingual and multicultural education

( CFBL )

CFBL is an independent, co-educational French-English bilingual school in Kentish Town for pupils aged three to 15.

The school combines the breadth and rigour of the French curriculum with the creativity, teamwork and wellbeing focus of the UK curriculum. Students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for their next step, whether continuing in the French system (with over 580 partner schools worldwide) or joining the British system or an IB school.

From a young age, pupils experience a bilingual and bicultural education, switching between native French and English-speaking teachers. The school also offers additional language options, including Mandarin, German, Spanish and Latin, along with exchange programmes abroad.

Representing over 60 nationalities, CFBL fosters a multicultural environment that encourages tolerance and openness. For more information, visit cfbl.org.uk.

Discover more

Ensure the best possible start for your children

( Kido Schools )

Kido Nurseries and Preschools prepare children to be confident individuals and effective learners through a bespoke international curriculum. Kido works in partnership with parents to understand each child’s unique needs and support their development.

Kido’s innovative curriculum introduces topics like STEM, French, and Spanish to spark children’s interest with positive first experiences that are typically reserved for secondary school.

Kido Club, an online platform for parents, provides access to a library of at-home activities tailored to individual EYFS learning goals, helping prepare children for their end-of-reception-year assessment. It also offers guidance, webinars, and events for the Kido parent community.

Book a tour and secure your child’s place at kidoschools.com.

Discover more

Discover rigorous academics rooted in tradition and excellence

( Gordonstoun )

Gordonstoun is one of the UK’s top independent schools, offering both boarding and day placements for pupils aged four to 18.

The birthplace of the Outward Bound movement, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, the Round Square association and United World Colleges, the school has been a leader in education for more than 90 years.

Gordonstoun prides itself on helping students become their best selves, whether in the classroom, on the landscape, at sea, on stage or on the sports field. Students develop compassion through weekly service activities and international projects.

The school’s unique co-curriculum, combined with a rigorous academic foundation, foundation, leads students to discover ‘Plus Est En Vous’ and they go on to impressive university destinations and placements around the world.

Find out more about Gordonstoun at the Virtual Taste of Gordonstoun Webinar on 15 March 2025 or visit gordonstoun.org.uk.

Discover more

Enjoy a personalised Oxford summer learning experience

( Oxford Summer Courses )

Would you like to experience world-class education and immerse yourself in the vibrant academic life of Oxford University?

Oxford Summer Courses provides students aged nine to 24 with the opportunity to experience world-class education inspired by the prestigious Oxford tutorial system.

With expert tutors, a wide range of subjects and immersive activities, students explore their passions, develop essential skills and build confidence in one of the world’s most iconic academic cities.

Beyond the classroom, participants connect with like-minded peers from around the globe, enjoy cultural excursions and gain an authentic taste of university life — all while creating lifelong memories.

Learn more

Discover a holistic education in a rural, coastal setting

( Saint Felix School )

Saint Felix School, in Southwold, Suffolk, offers an innovative and pioneering curriculum that provides students with a holistic educational experience.

Drawing from its unique coastal and rural surroundings, the school enhances academic learning with a focus on life skills, preparing students for future success. With a strong academic foundation, the curriculum is complemented by dedicated pastoral support, including mentoring and an exciting range of co-curricular activities.

These opportunities allow students to explore their interests, develop confidence and build resilience outside the classroom. Saint Felix is committed to equipping students with the essential skills and experiences they need to excel in their future endeavours, both academically and personally.

Find out more at stfelix.co.uk or contact the head of admissions on 01502 727048.

Discover more

Make learning online safe for your kids

( Kokotree )

In today’s busy world, finding time to teach children can be challenging.

Kokotree offers a solution with its safe, child-friendly environment. Unlike other streaming platforms, which may not always be suitable for young learners, Kokotree provides a curated curriculum focused on important subjects like reading, writing, counting and numbers.

This award-winning learning app is designed for children aged between one to six and is loved by parents and preschoolers alike for making education both enjoyable and inspiring. It helps toddlers and preschoolers develop essential life skills through engaging cartoons and videos.

Sign up today and get your first month’s premium subscription free with code KOKAP25. Offer ends 31 March 2025.

Find out more

Empower your child to make an impact in the world

( Haberdashers' School )

Offering the best of both worlds, Haberdashers’ Boys and Haberdashers’ Girls provide single-sex education on a stunning, co-educational, 100-acre campus in Elstree, Hertfordshire, for students aged four to 18.

Haberdashers’ students are known for being bright, ambitious, globally curious and resilient, with a strong desire for self-improvement.

As two leading, academically ambitious schools, Haberdashers’ Boys and Haberdashers’ Girls challenge students beyond any exam curriculum. The schools prepare students for futures that aren’t yet imagined, emphasising the development of personal skills and attributes.

With an outstanding range of co-curricular and partnership opportunities, the schools ensure students are equipped with skills such as resilience, empathy, creativity and leadership.

Find out more

