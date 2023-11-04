Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Centrist Dad

My son is not yet tainted by the scourge of private school envy

Beguiled by a new playground at the nearby prep school, Will Gore glimpses a return of childish innocence

Saturday 04 November 2023 10:34
Comments
<p>Dulwich College boys’ school: prestigious alumni include Sir Ernest Shackleton, PG Wodehouse and Raymond Chandler</p>

Dulwich College boys’ school: prestigious alumni include Sir Ernest Shackleton, PG Wodehouse and Raymond Chandler

(Getty)

Children in the leafy provinces of middle England perhaps retain their innocence longer than many others in the world. Even so, in the end it goes, bit by bit. First, they give up Bluey and start watching gamers on YouTube. Then they ask awkward questions about what sex means. And by the time they answer every enquiry about their day with the words “your momma!”, the battle is over.

My son, at eight and a half, has reached that sad stage. Where once he would tell me he loved me “so much!”, now he will stare at me dead-eyed and mutter “I hate you”, before running off with a high-pitched laugh.

But in between the bravado and the banter, the posturing and the pushing, there is still an occasional glimpse of that sweet wholesomeness that is gradually worn away by the reality of our peculiar world.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in