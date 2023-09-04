Gillian Keegan says ‘it is not the job’ of government to look after school buildings

The education secretary has said “it is not the job government” to look after school buildings, with over 100 told to shut or partially close last week as concerns mount over potentially dangerous RAAC concrete.

Speaking to ITV News, Ms Keegan blamed local authorities for maintenance of building containing the material, which can be prone to sudden collapse as it degrades. She claimed the government is taking a "really super cautious" route in identifying sites at risk.

Moments later she was recorded on camera suggesting others "have been sat on their a***s" over the crisis, while saying the government should be thanked for their response.