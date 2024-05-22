Priyanka Chopra jokes she cut her hair to show off her $43m Bulgari necklace

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Priyanka Chopra has joked about cutting off her hair to show off some luxury jewelry.

The 41-year-old actor took to her Instagram Story on May 20 to reveal that she was cutting her long locks. In the video, which has been re-shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Chopra could be seen in a chair as a stylist was cutting her hair.

She quipped about why she was getting the trim, writing: “When the jewels deserve a haircut for a better view.” The actor also tagged her stylist, Thibaud Salducci, and the designer of her diamond necklace, Bulgari.

Hours later, Chopra debuted her bob haircut at the unveiling of Bulgari’s Aeterna collection in Rome, Italy, on May 20. While posing in a black off-the-shoulder- gown with a white top, the Global Ambassador of Bulgari completed the look with the Italian brand’s Serpenti Aeterna necklace.

On Instagram, Bulgari shared a snap of the Love Again star in the stunning jewels, while revealing that the “extraordinary” necklace is “the most precious work of art ever created by Bvlgari jewelers”. The brand also shared how much work was required to bring the necklace to life.

“This incredible piece required over 2,800 hours to complete and stuns with its absolute purity conveyed through diamonds,” Bulgari’s caption reads.

According to Glamour, the necklace costs a pretty penny, as it’s worth $43m. The seven diamond drops in the necklace are 140 carats, while the necklace also comes with 698 undulating baguette-cut diamonds.

While attending the unveiling of Bulgari’s newest jewels on Monday, Chopra was also joined by fellow ambassadors of the brand, including Anne Hathaway, Shu Qi, and Alessandro Gassman.

As noted by Bulgari, its Aeterna collection “draws from the timeless beauty of Rome,” as the jewels are a tribute to the company’s “40-year-long vocation to perpetual reinvention”.

“Born from the Maison’s ability to embrace the spirit of each era, it is a journey through the ever-evolving eclectic creativity and aesthetic codes of the Roman High Jeweler,” Bulgari states on its website.

In 2021, Chopra first revealed that she was becoming a Global Ambassador for Bulgari. In a post shared to Instagram at the time, she explained why she was encouraged to work with the company and described what she admired most about Bulgari.

“There are so many things that drew me to this iconic brand, but what we connected on so organically is our mutual love for India and the beauty it has to offer… from the rare gemstones used in so many of Bvlgari’s creations, to the scented flowers used in their fragrances and beyond. I’m looking forward to an amazing partnership… and of course wearing lots of stunning jewelry,” she wrote in the caption.

Since then, Chopra has attended multiple high-end jewelry events. In March, she went to the launch of the Bulgari store in Mumbai, India, for which she wore the brand’s Serpenti Necklace, which retails for the hefty price of $82,000.

During an interview with Vogue India, while at the Mumbai-based store, she confessed that she doesn’t own jewelry from Bulgari herself. “No I could not afford it,” she said. “I did borrow some pearls, a Serpenti bracelet, and I just felt so expensive in it.”