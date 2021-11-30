Priyanka Chopra reveals how she and Nick Jonas make long-distance marriage work amid separation rumours

Couple tied the knot during three-day wedding celebration in December 2018

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 30 November 2021 20:09
Priyanka Chopra shares how she and husband Nick Jonas make their relationship work long distance

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the ways that she and her husband Nick Jonas prioritise their relationship when their respective careers mean they are away from each other.

The Quantico star, 39, who has been married to the Jonas Brothers singer since 2018, reflected on their marriage, and how they make long distance work, during an appearance on the InStyle podcast Ladies First with Laura Brown.

While speaking with InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, Chopra, who is frequently in London filming, revealed that her marriage is successful because she and Jonas talk frequently and “prioritise each other in everything that we do”.

“We talk all the time,” the actor said. “We know each other’s hearts and we prioritise each other in everything that we do.”

Chopra also noted that the couple has been able to make room for both of their impressive careers, as she told Brown that she and Jonas are “very clear” about never interfering in one another’s professional lives.

“We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets,” she said. “We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other’s champions - but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time.”

However, Chopra said that she and Jonas also understand the importance of checking in on one another, with the actor explaining that it’s “very important to keep a check on the other person’s heart, and how they’re feeling and prioritising that”.

According to Chopra, Jonas is “amazing” at prioritising her, as she revealed that her husband of nearly three years would fly to London to visit her during the past year while she was filming, even if it was just for a day.

“Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything - come in for even, like a day - just to have dinner with me and fly back,” she recalled, adding: “You just have to prioritise each other and then everything feels right.”

The model’s comments about the strength of her and Jonas’s union come amid speculation that the pair are separating. The rumours were first sparked after fans noticed that Chopra had removed the “Jonas” part of her name from her social media accounts.

The actor reassured some fans, however, when she commented: “Damn! I just died in your arms” alongside a heart-eyes emoji under a recent Instagram photo of her husband working out.

