Professor has Gen-Z up in arms after declaring young people ‘should never be home’

A professor has sparked a debate amongst Gen Z and Millennials after saying that young people “should never be home” if they want to be successful.

This week, the Wall Street Journal shared a TikTok video from their conversation with Scott Galloway, a marketing professor at the New York University Stern School of Business and host of the The Prof G Pod podcast.

In the clip, which was filmed at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on 24 May, Galloway said: “You should never be at home. That’s what I tell young people. Home is for seven hours of sleep and that’s it.”

He continued: “The amount of time you spend at home is inversely correlated to your success – professionally and romantically. You need to be out of the house.”

The video, which has gained more than 4 million views, sparked a debate in the comments section. Many people claimed his comments were “out of touch” due to the number of people who now work from home after a worldwide pandemic.

“Such a privileged perspective and not attainable in this economy,” said one TikTok user.

“Out of touch. Completely,” another person said.

“Remote worker here who makes $300,000 and married with a baby. Haven’t been outside in a week,” a third TikToker wrote.

Others pointed out the rising costs of living and inflation making it difficult to enjoy things outside the home, without spending money.

“But outside is expensive,” one person said, while another commented: “I’m paying $1900 a month for this home, I’m spending every minute I can here!!”

“I do not pay this rent to never be at home,” said someone else. “I will enjoy all the comfort that being at home brings.”

However, some people noted that there are many things to do outside that don’t involve burning a hole in your pocket.

“You guys are f***ing weirdos, nothing he’s saying is that crazy,” one person wrote. “Literally just go to the park, library, a plaza, walk a street, mall, or any big space.”

Another chimed in: “Go outside, take a jog, have a picnic (food from home), play some soccer, hike. It doesn’t have to cost money to go out, people. Make memories.”

In an Instagram post, Galloway shared the viral clip from his conversation with the Wall Street Journal, as he clarified his comments about never being home in the Instagram caption.

“Yes, I said it. If you’re a young person, get outside. Talk to people. Risk awkwardness, embarrassment and rejection. Mingle with people your age, older people, younger people,” he wrote. Although Galloway admitted that he’s also “an introvert”, he added that being outside and talking in groups will help “friendships form” and allow for “career success”.

Nearly three years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced many offices to adapt to remote working, a recent study from the Pew Research Center has shown that about a third of workers with jobs that can be done remotely have chosen to work from home all of the time.

Although the number of people working from home has slowly decreased within the last three years, many workers have settled into hybrid work – working from home some days and from the office other days of the week. The March survey found that 41 per cent of those with jobs that can be done remotely are working a hybrid schedule.

However, about a third of people who were working hybrid schedules said, if they had the choice, they would prefer to work from home all the time.

Meanwhile, the cost of living in the United States has increasingly become more expensive amid soaring inflation levels. In New York City, half of working-age households do not make enough money to cover basic needs, according to an April 2023 report from the Fund for the City of New York.

In the UK, inflation fell to 8.7 per cent in April, down from 10.1 per cent in the previous month.

The Independent has contacted Scott Galloway for comment.