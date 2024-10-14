Protect your family’s online privacy with ESET home security

No one is immune to the hidden dangers of scams, viruses, and even identity theft. When so much of your life is online, having the appropriate digital security is more important than ever.

And it’s not just your own data and devices to think about: children and older family members are just as likely to be targeted. Having a complete home digital security solution ensures that you can all browse online securely, with more protection than just telling them not to click on dodgy links.

ESET is an award-winning cybersecurity company with over 30 years’ experience in researching and creating cutting-edge digital security solutions. ESET is now offering a 33 percent discount across its home protection plans to give families like yours peace of mind that their online lives are protected. With a Bournemouth-based office and a friendly support team only a phone call away, everyone in your household can browse online safely with ESET’s robust defences.

ESET offers three home security protection plans: Essential, Premium, and Ultimate. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee and are easily managed through the free ESET HOME app. This means you can add devices, check the security status, and share your ESET digital defence with your friends and family from the palm of your hand - you’ve got nothing to lose!

You can find out more about ESET by visiting their website or read on for more information

ESET HOME Security Essential: Was £34.99, now £23.44, Eset.com/uk

ESET HOME Security Essential is an all-in-one cybersecurity solution offering 24/7 real-time protection, and secure browsing.

With antivirus, anti-phishing software, encrypted financial transactions and flagged unsafe search results, you have robust multi-layered digital protection with the ability to safeguard your children’s online activity and block unauthorised access to your home Wi-Fi and webcams.

ESET HOME Security Essential blocks suspicious websites and emails, keeps your data safe when shopping, banking, or socialising, and it ensures your private data, photos, and social accounts are safe from cyber-criminals.

ESET HOME Security Premium: Was £44.99, now £30.14, Eset.com/uk

ESET HOME Security Premium has all of the advanced features of Essential, but with the addition of Password Manager and sensitive data encryption.

Setting up unique passwords for all your online logins is an easy way to reduce the risk of a data breach, and the ESET Password Manager makes this simple. You only have to remember one master password but get the security of multiple, and complex, passwords across your logins.

The military-grade encryption of your sensitive files, photos, and USBs means that all data sharing and collaboration are secure. You can be comfortable knowing that your precious family photos can not be accessed without your say-so and that these memories will be safe from prying eyes.

ESET HOME Security Ultimate: Was £114.98, now £77.04, Eset.com/uk

The top tier of ESET HOME protection plans, the Ultimate package has everything the Premium plan has and more. With Ultimate, you can enjoy the additional features of an unlimited Virtual Private Network (VPN), which allows you to access servers remotely from around the world, is a useful tool for encrypting personal data, and masks your IP address.

You’ll also get access to unlimited bandwidth while browsing and streaming content online, with the ability to block unwanted website notifications as well as clean up metadata for enhanced privacy.

