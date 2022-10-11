Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has praised her boyfriend as “relationship goals” after he painted his PlayStation 4 game console green to match her living room wall colour.

Brooke Barry, who goes by @brookiebarry on TikTok, shared a video of the sweet gesture to the platform last month, where she revealed that her boyfriend decided to paint the $300 video game console after she’d told him it “didn’t match [her] aesthetic”.

In the clip, Barry’s boyfriend could be seen carefully painting the video game console a dark forest green colour before the camera panned to the TikToker’s living room, which was painted the same colour green and decorated with green accent chairs.

“Bye I told him his PS4 didn’t match my aesthetic SO HE PAINTED IT,” Barry wrote in a text caption on the video.

In the caption of the video, which has since been viewed more than 12m times, she added: “If he wanted to he would” along with the hashtag #CoupleGoals and #RelationshipGoals.

The video has since sparked an outpouring of praise for Barry’s boyfriend, with many applauding the gesture.

“I’m actually sobbing,” one person wrote, while another said: “Oh girl he loves you.”

“This is a situation where it’s okay if you are the one who proposes to him,” someone else said.

While many viewers found the gesture touching, not everyone was impressed, as some claimed that the PS4 matched the room “just fine” before Barry’s boyfriend painted it.

“Girl what. The original colour goes just fine with your fireplace,” one person claimed, while another questioned: “How did black not match your dark green aesthetic?”

“Girl your fireplace is black it would’ve matched,” someone else claimed.

Others questioned the lengths Barry’s boyfriend went to to match the device to the wall, as some noted that he could have purchased a decal for the game console. “Bro could’ve just bought a cover,” one person wrote, prompting the TikToker to reply: “He’s a little impulsive, just like me.”

Despite the criticism, Barry revealed the results in a follow-up video, in which she showed the perfectly matched game console sitting below her TV. “I think he did a good job!” she wrote in the caption.

“Is this what true love is?” one person asked in the comments, while another person claimed “this should be a universal thing”. “It looks so good,” they added.

While Barry was happy with the results of the art project, the video prompted some to question where it is safe to paint a PS4.

“Is this not a fire hazard??? Be safe y’all,” one person wrote, while someone else asked if the paint “will melt from getting hot,” to which Barry replied: “Probably.”

According to The Gamer website, the concept of painting a gaming console is not new, as the outlet notes that it is the “simplest way to change up your consoles”. As for the best method, the website recommends using spray paint. “Remove the plastic shell of the controller or console, paint it with a primer coat, then paint on your chosen colour(s). When it’s fully dry you can put it all back together,” the website states, while noting that this should only be done while wearing a protective mask.