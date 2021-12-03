It’s the news any Shrek or cat fan will be over the moon to hear: there is a real-life Puss in Boots.

For the uninitiated, Puss in Boots is the beloved character from the second Shrek film, and is voiced by Antonio Banderas.

In the film, there is an unforgettable moment when the villainous Puss does an irresistible “please, love and adore me” face - and the real-life Puss in Boots can do the exact same expression.

Pisco, as the golden British shorthair is called, has the same green eyes and ginger fur as the animated character.

On Instagram - because if you owned an animal that looks like a famous film character, you’d naturally give it a social media account - Pisco has more than 600,000 followers.

Judging by his photographs, Pisco seems to be an affectionate animal.

The cat lives in New York with his owners, who choose to remain anonymous.

“Pisco is a golden NY12 British shorthair boy that lives in NYC,” states the description on Pisco’s YouTube channel, where there are videos of him playing and doing tricks.

“We got him when he was four months old,” the description continues.

“We thought he was so cute that we should start an Instagram account for him and we did! Very soon he had fans from all over the world.

“This makes us so happy that we had to share this happiness with you guys through his YouTube.”

On Pisco’s Instagram account, his owners share regular updates regarding his various activities, and often photograph him in different costumes.

The posts garner thousands of likes and comments, with many users comparing Pisco to Puss in Boots, while others have even compared him to the animated character, Garfield.

“Looks like Shrek cat,” wrote one person on a recent post, while others simply wrote “Puss in Boots” alongside several heart emojis.