Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe reveals the fashion trend she dislikes

Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe has revealed the one fashion trend she hopes will fizzle out.

In conversation with Business Insider at Time’s “Women of the Year” gala on 5 March, the fashion mogul confessed her hatred for a style that’s currently beloved, even by her son.

Zoe, 52, joined Hollywood innovators and creative activists such as Greta Gerwig and Coco Gauff in Los Angeles to honour female leaders for Women’s History Month. On the red carpet, the designer spilled her opinion on the fashion obsessions circulating online.

“This whole baggy jean thing, I don’t love it,” Zoe proclaimed. “It’s like, why hide yourself?”

The artist has dressed A-list favourites Salma Hayek, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Garner, and Anne Hathaway. Yet, despite her top credentials, Zoe confessed her son tries to call the shots when it comes to his style.

She said: “My son begged me to buy him these jeans that were literally six sizes too big, and I was like: ‘Absolutely not.’ I can’t support it.”

Zoe launched both a namesake clothing line and lifestyle brand in 2011, characterising “unapologetic glamour” as she sees it. Most recently, the designer co-founded a membership-based shopping service called Curateur. The intention is to personalise the online shopping experience, selecting items that suit one another through edits made by fashion experts.

“My mission is to inspire and empower all women to live a life of style and glamour,” Zoe’s website statement reads.

During a June 2023 discussion with Who What Wear, Zoe reflected on her career as a designer and personal stylist for the last 30 years. According to her, the biggest lesson she’s learned is to go with her gut and follow her instincts.

“When I question them, that is when I make the most mistakes. I have found that confidence comes from experience, which is only something you learn as you live your career journey,” she said.

Zoe continued: “When I was younger, I was insecure and feared that I would fail. You must learn to trust your instincts and believe you are in your position because you earned it. The biggest lesson is that working hard wins in the end. There are no shortcuts to success.”

For those looking to refine their outfit taste, the style connoisseur suggested looking at a figure who they admire.

“Get inspired by people whose style you love, and try to emulate different parts of that while also doing what works for you and your own body type,” she explained. “There is a lot of trial and error in creating your own personal style, but the winner will always be what you feel the most confident about.”