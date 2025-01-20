Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Radio 2 presenter Debbie Greenwood has shared a health update after she was unexpectedly rushed to hospital last week.

The 65-year-old began her career as a broadcaster on Granada TV in 1985, before moving to BBC’s Breakfast Time. She then became a presenter on Radio 2 for the network’s daytime programmes between 1987-1989, before going on to host shows on a variety of shopping channels, including QVC.

On Saturday (18 January), Greenwood shared a health update on social media as she wrote: “A huge thank you to the amazing team at Kingston Hospital who looked after me so well for my unexpected six-night stay. You were so, so kind, attentive, patient and cheerful.”

She added: “The hospital is incredibly busy – especially A & E. But still- what an NHS we have! Thank you, thank you”.

The TV and radio personality, who has since qualified as a wedding celebrant, received dozens of supportive messages as she shared the news.

“Glad to hear they looked after you so well Debbie,” wrote one person. “It’s unfortunate that we don’t hear about all the good work the NHS does from the media, sadly we only hear the bad stuff.”

Greenwood, who did not disclose the nature of the condition that caused her stay, responded: “Honestly I was astounded at how well I was looked after”.

Greenwood shot to fame in the Eighties ( PA )

Another added: “We unfortunately have had to use Kingston Hospital quite a lot over the last few years. They have often been really busy, but we have still received good treatment. Do hope you’re now feeling much better and on the road to recovery”

British astrologer Russell Grant added, “Debbie darling, sending you my love”.

Others shared messages including, “Wishing you a speedy recovery” and “Take care Debs, I hope you are on the mend”. Greenwood confirmed she is now recovering.

On a website for DG ceremonies, the celebrant describes herself as being “an incurable romantic”.

She writes: “I believe that life is short and should be full of love, laughter and celebration. I love people and want to help you have the very best ceremony you can. I live in Surrey with my cat Fred and husband of 31 years.

“After more than three decades as a presenter on television and radio, I decided to follow my passion and become a fully qualified celebrant.”