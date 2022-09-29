Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.

The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.

In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.

Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect that my life will change much with it.”

The record-breaking player, who recently played his final match against long-time rival Roger Federer before the latter retired from the sport, married his childhood sweetheart Perello in 2019.

The couple exchanged their vows at La Fortaleza castle in Mallorca in front of around 350 guests.

Nadal has spoken about having children with Perello someday and previously told Hello! magazine: “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

In a separate interview with The Sun, Nadal said: “I would love to have children: boys, girls… I’m a person who loves kids and I’m a family guy.”

Perello, who is known for being a very private individual, currently works as a project director for her husband’s charity, The Rafa Nadal Foundation.

The foundation was launched in 2010 by Nadal and his mother Ana Maria, and works to promote the integration and social development of children and young people in Spain and India through sport.

Neither Nadal nor Perello have confirmed Hola! magazine’s report publicly.

The Independent has contacted Nadal’s representative for comment.