Andy Murray will not have Roger Federer-style send off and not ready to retire yet

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Andy Murray has said that he thinks he does not “deserve” the sort of send-off enjoyed by Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old marked his playing retirement with a final doubles defeat alongside Rafael Nadal at the event as Team World came from behind to claim their first Laver Cup crown.

Murray was also part of the Team Europe unit beaten in London, losing both of his matches as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive win.

It was an emotional weekend for Bjorn Borg’s team as Federer waved goodbye, with the 20-time grand slam champion receiving a standing ovation after a farewell speech on Sunday evening.

Murray has endured signficant injury torment over the last few years but insists he is not yet planning his own retirement.

“I’m really not thinking about that right now,” said Murray about his potential retirement, who has not been beyond the third round at a major since 2017.

“I certainly won’t and don’t deserve to have a send-off like [Federer’s].

“Roger did deserve that night and it was super special having all of those guys there watching on the side of the court.

“I probably would announce when I’m going to play my last event, but when that is I don’t know.

“I’m still playing competitive tennis and physically feeling good against top players.”

Team Europe had established a four-point lead over the first two days of competition in London, but three consecutive defeats on Sunday condemned them to a first Laver Cup loss, with wins worth three points on the final day of the event.

Murray had partnered Matteo Berrettini in the opening doubles action, missing out to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Sock in a deciding tie-break set.

The event had reunited Murray with long-time rivals Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic, for a time a dominant quartet at the top of men’s tennis, and the Scot admitted that the weekend had caused him to reflect on what he and his teammates had achieved during a “special” period.

“[In] the few days in the build-up to [Friday[, I found myself thinking a lot about these last sort of 10, 15 years more than I probably have done before,” Murray said.

“When I was going through some of the injury problems, I didn’t know if I was going to play, I was thinking about it from my own perspective.

“But maybe looking at it more in a broader perspective, like thinking about what Roger’s done for the game and what Rafa and Novak [Djokovic have done], as well, and what this period has been like, it has been special.

“We’re lucky to be here and [to have been] present for Friday night.”