It was one of the many touching moments ahead of the Laver Cup, as a scene of greatness was marked by reflection and gratitude. Roger Federer looked to his left and saw Rafael Nadal then he turned to his right, towards Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. He took in the memories of nearly two decades of battles and the historic rivalries they had shared and breathed, as if to let it all go. “It feels right that I’m going first,” Federer concluded.

For Federer, the clock is ticking towards the moment in which he will emerge onto the court for the final time, but it is a match he and his great rival Nadal will play together. Federer has been granted his wish and the greatest rivalry in tennis will see its final chapter play out with both players on the same doubles team. They will play Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday night, with the American pair handed the unenviable task of facing Federer in his final match.

Before then, there was a chance to pause. “Tomorrow will be difficult to handle,” Nadal admitted. “The most important player in my tennis career is leaving.”