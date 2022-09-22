Roger Federer to partner Rafael Nadal for final match as Laver Cup schedule revealed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Roger Federer will play the final match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in the doubles as the schedule for the opening day of the Laver Cup was revealed.

Federer is set to take to the court for the last time on Friday night, bringing the curtain down on a record-breaking career in the sport.

The 41-year-old is unable to participate in the singles due to fitness issues but he identified his friend and great rival Nadal as a dream partnership for his final match, in what the Swiss said would send a “great message to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond”.

Representing Team Europe, Federer and Nadal will take on the Team World and American pair of Jack Sock and the US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe.

Federer and Nadal played together in doubles at the inaugural edition of the Laver Cup in 2017, defeating the American pair of Sock and Sam Querry in a deciding tie-break.

The schedule for the opening day’s singles matches was also announced, with Andy Murray also headlining the evening session. The Brit will take on Alex De Minaur.

Earlier, Casper Rudd will play Sock in the opening match of the tournament before Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Diego Schwartzman.

Saturday’s order of play will be revealed following Friday’s matches.