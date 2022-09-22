Laver Cup 2022: Friday’s order of play as Roger Federer partners Rafael Nadal
The line-up for the opening day of the tournament has been revealed as Team Europe face Team World at the O2 Arena in London
Roger Federer’s final match highlights the opening day of play at the Laver Cup in London.
The 41-year-old will partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles in the last match of the day at the O2 Arena, in what is set to be an unmissable contest.
They will take on the Team World pair of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
The schedule also sees three singles matches take place on the opening day with Andy Murray in action against Alex De Minaur.
Here’s the order of play for day of the Laver Cup as well as everything you need to know.
What is the Laver Cup order of play?
Friday September 23, 2022
1.00pm Day Session
Match 1 – Casper Ruud vs Jack Sock
Match 2 – Stefanos Tsistipas vs Deigo Schwartzman
7.00pm – Night Session
Match 3 – Andy Murray vs Alex De Minaur
Match 4 – Roger Federer / Rafael Nadal vs Jack Sock / Frances Tiafoe
Saturday’s order of play will be announced following Friday’s matches.
Sunday’s order of play will be announced following Saturday’s matches.
How does the Laver Cup work?
Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.
Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
After Federer plays in the doubles he will withdraw from the tournament and be replaced by the alternate Matteo Berrettini.
At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.
Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.
The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.
What are the teams?
Team Europe
Roger Federer
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Casper Ruud
Stefanos Tsitispas
Captain: Bjorn Bjorg
Alternate: Matteo Berrettini
Team World
Taylor Fritz
Felix Auger-Aliassime
Diego Schwartzman
Frances Tiafoe
Alex de Minaur
Jack Sock
Captain: John McEnroe
Alternate: Tommy Paul
