Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Andy Murray in action on final day as Roger Federer’s team look to wrap up victory
It’s all to play for on the final day of the Laver Cup - follow live scores and results as Team Europe take on Team World in London
Follow live updates and scores from the final day of the Laver Cup in London, in what is Roger Federer’s final tournament of his career. The Swiss has already waved a tearful farewell to tennis following his emotional defeat alongside Rafael Nadal on the opening night, but now Team Europe will look to wrap up victory for Federer as he makes his last goodbye at the O2 Arena.
It’s all to play for on the final day but Novak Djokovic starred on Saturday night to help Europe take an 8-4 lead. Djokovic thrashed Frances Tiafoe before winning alongside Matteo Berrettini in the doubles and was in superb form on his first appearance since Wimbledon.
The scoring of the Laver Cup ensures Team World still have a chance. Europe require two victories to wrap up victory, but with matches worth three points on the final day the World can make things interesting with a fast start. Follow all the action from the final day of the Laver Cup, below:
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch online and on TV
The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.
Will Roger Federer be playing any further part?
Given this is his last tournament, Federer did opt to take part in the Laver Cup but because of his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year, he only competed on Friday.
Federer played alongside his long-term rival Rafael Nadal in Friday night’s doubles, eventually being defeated by Team World pair Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.
The rules are that all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday, so after he completed the Friday doubles, the 41-year-old was withdrawn from the tournament and replaced by Team Europe alternate Matteo Berrettini.
Laver Cup 2022: How does the tournament work?
Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.
Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.
At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.
Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.
The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.
Laver Cup 2022: Upcoming schedule and order of play
Sunday September 25, 2022
12.00pm – Day Session
Match 9 – Andy Murray / Matteo Berrettini vs Felix Auger-Aliassime / Jack Sock
Match 10 – Novak Djokovic vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Match 11 – Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Frances Tiafoe*
Match 12 – Casper Ruud vs Taylor Frtiz*
*if required
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates from final day
