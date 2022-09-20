Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.

The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on team World.

Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the World’s first victory under captain John McEnroe.

The attention of the world will be on Federer, however, as the Swiss brings an end to a historic career in London.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup gets underway on Friday 23 September and will conclude on Sunday 25 September.

Is the Laver Cup on TV?

The tournament will be shown in the UK on Eurosport. It will also be available to stream online on Discovery Plus.

Will Roger Federer be playing?

Given this is his last tournament, Federer will be doing everything possible to play a part in the Laver Cup but given his injury issues and his lack of matches over the last year that cannot be guaranteed.

However, the 41-year-old practised at the O2 Arena on Tuesday and remains one of the six players on Team Europe. Although the order of play has yet to be announced, all players must play at least one singles match on either Friday or Saturday - so Federer will play if he is fit.

How does the Laver Cup work?

Singles and doubles matches are played on each day, with Friday’s matches worth one point, Saturday’s worth two and Sunday’s worth three.

Each player plays in at least one singles match over the first two days but no player can play singles more than twice during the three days.

At least four players from each team must play doubles but no doubles combination can be used more than once.

Best of three sets are played, but the third set is a 10-point match tiebreaker if the first two sets are split.

The winning team is the first to reach 13 points. With 24 points available, a decider will be played in the event of a 12-12 draw.

What are the teams?

Team Europe

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitispas

Captain: Bjorn Bjorg

Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Team World

Taylor Fritz

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Diego Schwartzman

Frances Tiafoe

Alex de Minaur

Jack Sock

Captain: John McEnroe

Alternate: Tommy Paul

What is the Laver Cup schedule?

Friday September 23, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 1 – Singles

Match 2 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 3 – Singles

Match 4 – Doubles

Saturday September 24, 2022

1.00pm Day Session

Match 5 – Singles

Match 6 – Singles

7.00pm – Night Session

Match 7 – Singles

Match 8 – Doubles

Sunday September 25, 2022

12.00pm – Day Session

Match 9 – Doubles

Match 10 – Singles*

Match 11 – Singles*

Match 12 – Singles*

*if required

What is the Laver Cup order of play?

Friday’s order of play will be announced on Thursday afternoon.

Saturday’s order of play will be announced following Friday’s matches.

Sunday’s order of play will be announced following Saturday’s matches.