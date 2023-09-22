Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rami Malek has confirmed his romance with Emma Corrin after the pair were pictured kissing for the first time.

The Mr Robot and The Crown stars had been spotted together on multiple occasions throughout August.

On Thursday (21 September), the actors were seen again in London and seemingly confirmed their relationship.

In pictures obtained by Mail Online, the pair were out walking their dog when they stopped to kiss. The Independent has contacted Malek and Corrin’s representatives for comment.

Rumours of their “relationship” first emerging in July only days after reports that Malek, 42, had split from his girlfriend of five years, actor Lucy Boynton.

Below, you’ll find a timeline of Malek and Corrin’s romance so far...

February 2023

Malek and Boynton were last seen together in public at the Bafta Film Awards in February.

The pair were known for being private throughout their relationship, which first started in 2018. They met on the set of Bohemian Rhapsody, where Malek starred as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Boynton played his girlfriend Mary Austin. Malek went on to win an Oscar for the role.

Former couple Boynton and Malek (Getty Images)

July 2023

Photos of Malek and Corrin, 27, sitting next to each other at Bruce Springsteen’s show in London’s Hyde Park were published by Page Six.

As shown in the photographs, theatre actor Corrin – who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – could be seen leaning their head towards Malek and whispering something in his ear. The publication added that another snap from the outing – which took place on 8 July – showed that the Oppenheimer star had put his hand on Corrin’s knee at one point.

Corrin (left) and Malek watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performing on stage at BST Hyde Park (PA)

August 2023

On 4 August, The Sun reported that Malek had quietly split from Boynton after five years of dating. However, the break-up was said to have taken place “earlier this year without much fanfare”.

“They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work,” a source said. The publication also claims that, since the split, Malek has “surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself”.

Corrin, pictured in September (Getty Images)

Less than a week later, The Sun shared a picture of Malek and Corrin eating at a seafood restaurant in Margate, Kent. According to reports, the pair bought two bottles of wine and a seafood platter that cost around £128, and it was claimed that they were spotted kissing and holding hands during the outing.

“Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined,” a source told the outlet. The source also claimed that the pair were “very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes”.

“They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see,” the source added. “Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

September 2023

Malek attends the US Open tennis championships with Corrin on 11 September. He sported a green striped pyjama-style shirt, while she wore a light blue shirt as they watched the match together.

Corrin and Malek at the US Open (Getty Images)

On 21 September, the pair confirmed their romance when they were spotted again in London. In pictures obtained by Mail Online, Malek and Corrin stopped to kiss while walking their dog and throwing a ball.

Malek sported a black jacket with blue denim jeans and a matching blue hat. Corrin, meanwhile, wore light jeans, a black t-shirt and a beige coat.