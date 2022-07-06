Ray J has taken brotherly love to the next level.

On Tuesday, Ray J – whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr – took to Instagram to show off his new leg tattoo, which featured his sister Brandy Norwood’s face. The “Sexy Can I” singer filmed himself as tattoo artist Alexey Mashkow inked his sister’s portrait onto his thigh, along with the words “Best Friends” written across her forehead and “4 Ever” on her cheeks. The short clip was also set to Brandy’s song “Best Friend”.

The 41-year-old television personality explained in the caption that he plans on tattooing his entire leg with “music,” “love,” “scriptures,” “family” and “ghosts” for a “real gothic-like” theme.

“‘THE HOLY LEG!’ GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!!” he wrote. “But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!!”

“FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!” he added in his caption.

The gesture was appreciated by “The Boy Is Mine” singer, who gushed over her brother’s new tattoo in the comments section. “Brooooooo,” she said, along with four black heart emojis.

This wasn’t even the first time the R&B singer got a tattoo in honour of his sister. In September, Ray J tattooed his sister’s name on his arm, in the same font as Brandy’s 1994 self-titled debut album.

“This is real love,” Brandy said on Instagram at the time. “I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @rayj”.

The famous siblings have always had a tight-knit relationship, with Ray J appearing on his sister’s television series Moesha from 1996 to 2001.

The two also often pay tribute to each other on social media. Earlier this year, the Cinderella actress celebrated her younger brother’s 41st birthday with a special shoutout on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to a genius that can do it all,” the 43-year-old captioned her post, which featured several photographs of the sibling duo over the years. “I love you so much and I am so proud to be your sister. You are growing, healing, and focusing everyday on making a safe space for all of us. May your day be filled with so much joy, laughter and love.”