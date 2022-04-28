Kim Kardashian reveals what is on unseen ‘sex tape’

Kim Kardashian has revealed what footage is on her and ex-boyfriend Ray J’s unseen “sex tape”.

The unreleased tape has been a central plot point during the first few episodes of the new Kardashian-Jenner reality show, The Kardashians, which is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

In the first episode of the show, Kim explained that there was a link that her son Saint found on the internet that appeared to show unseen footage from the sex tape she shot with Ray J in 2003.

However, the unaired footage was retrieved by Kim’s former husband Kanye West who flew to LA from New York the night before her Saturday Night Live (SNL) show to get it.

In a voiceover, Kim revealed that there was “nothing sexual” on the unreleased footage.

“I watched it, it was just footage of us at a restaurant, at a nightclub. Nothing sexual, nothing weird, and so now I can take a deep breath and not worry about this right before SNL.”

Episode three also saw Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, make his first appearance on the reality series.

During the episode, fans got a glimpse of the Aladdin skit that Kim and Davidson starred in together on SNL, where they shared their first kiss.

In a voiceover, Kim said: “Once your monologue is over you just have to go and change and it’s a rush right into skits.

“It’s just so chaotic and so much fun. I think I thrive under pressure and chaos so it was all fun for me.”

It’s not the first time Davidson has been mentioned on the show, however. During the first episode, Kim mentioned that she spoke to him at the 2021 Met Gala which was held in September last year.

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like: ‘I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for’,” she said. “And he’s like: ‘Can you read cue cards? You’re good. You’re good’.”