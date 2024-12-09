Online behavior games offer second chances for dogs in shelters

The Independent was not involved in the creation of this sponsored content.

When you first bring a dog into your life, it’s often with visions of companionship, joy, and adventure. You imagine long walks in the park, cozy evenings, and a deep bond that only a dog owner truly understands. But for many, that dream can quickly transform into a nightmare, especially when the dog is reactive or has severe behavioral issues. What was meant to be a source of happiness can become a daily struggle filled with frustration, stress, and even thoughts of surrendering the dog to a shelter.

The mental toll of owning a reactive dog is profound. You may feel isolated and consumed by guilt and hopelessness as you try everything from force-based methods to traditional training, only to see little to no improvement. In extreme cases, owners contemplate giving up their dog—a decision that could potentially lead to euthanasia if the dog’s behavior is deemed too dangerous.

This is where Behavet steps in. Founded by Dr. Tom Mitchell , a veterinarian behaviorist and the founder of Help! My Dog , Behavet offers a new, games-based training approach that has the potential to save countless dogs from being abandoned or even put down. This method doesn’t just modify a dog’s behavior; it has the potential to positively influence their brain development, allowing them to learn the life skills they need to thrive in today’s world.

The Mental Health Toll of Owning a Reactive Dog

For dog owners dealing with behavioral challenges, the emotional impact is overwhelming. Reactive dogs can be unpredictable—barking, lunging, or even biting when exposed to certain triggers such as other dogs, people, or loud noises. Every walk becomes a source of anxiety, as owners live in a constant state of hypervigilance, trying to avoid potential outbursts. It’s no wonder that mental health issues, including anxiety and depression, often accompany the stresses of owning such a dog.

Dr. Tom Mitchell has seen these struggles firsthand in his work at Behavet. “A lot of these owners have tried everything, from conventional trainers to aversive methods, and they’re at their wits’ end. They feel they’re failing their dog, and that weight is heavy.”

The sense of failure can take a toll on both owner and dog, with many pet owners believing that surrendering their dog is the only solution left—often leading to the heartbreaking reality of euthanasia in extreme cases of behavioral issues.

Why Traditional Methods Often Fail

Traditional dog training methods often rely on techniques like counter-conditioning, desensitization, or socialization. While these approaches can sometimes be effective, they often focus on simply managing or suppressing unwanted behaviors.

“Often, trainers will expose a dog to their triggers, hoping that gradual exposure will reduce the dog’s reaction over time. But for many dogs, this only increases their anxiety and reactivity as there is not a level of exposure at which the dog feels comfortable, Dr. Tom Mitchell explains. “Our concept-based training works differently. We teach the dogs life skills—things like confidence, focus, and disengagement—through fun and engaging games and prepare them for that situation and exposure.

By focusing on these concepts, the Behavet method ensures that dogs learn how to cope with the world around them before they are ever placed in a situation that might overwhelm them. “It’s about giving dogs the tools they need to succeed, not just teaching them what not to do,” Dr. Tom adds.

( Supplied )

How Behavet’s Games-Based Training Works

At its core, concept-based training is about reshaping the dog’s brain, teaching them to become more confident and focused through games that are both fun and stress-free. Behavet’s games provide a gentle, positive way to address a dog’s behavioural challenges, such as separation anxiety, pulling on the lead, and general reactivity, without adding undue pressure.

For example, a dog that is reactive to other dogs may first learn how to disengage from distractions in a low-pressure environment, gradually building their optimism and engagement. Over time, this foundation of skills allows the dog to cope with more complex situations in the real world.

One of the most innovative aspects of Behavet’s approach is its online pet behavior consultation clinic. This clinic offers dog owners access to top-level veterinary behaviour consultation from anywhere, with all of its clinicians having completed further education and obtained high-level qualifications, removing geographical barriers and making expert guidance accessible no matter where the owner is based. Gone are the days of needing to travel to an in-person consultation or worrying about how a fearful or reactive dog will behave in a vet’s office. Instead, consultations are done via Zoom, allowing both the dog and owner to be in the comfort of their own home during sessions.

Another significant benefit of Behavet’s online system is the flexibility it offers. Without the constraints of traditional scheduling, owners can set consultations at times that work best for them and their routines. They can also revisit the information as often as they need—after every session, a recording of their consultation and video demonstrations of the games and strategies are sent to owners so they can implement the training plan at their own pace. This ensures that owners feel confident in applying what they’ve learned long after the consultation is over.

Additionally, the community aspect of Behavet’s online platform helps to eliminate feelings of isolation often experienced by those dealing with reactive dogs. Owners are connected with a network of others who face similar challenges, offering a space of support and encouragement. Many dog owners live in areas where finding a behaviorist is difficult, but Behavet makes sure that expert help is just a click away, no matter how remote their location. This convenience, combined with access to a broader range of experts than might otherwise be available, allows dog owners to tackle behavioral issues in an affordable, stress-free manner.

( Supplied )

Real-Life Success Stories

Behavet’s success isn’t just theoretical—it’s backed by countless stories of dogs who were on the brink of being surrendered or euthanized, only to find new hope through concept-based training.

Take Myriam, whose boerboel, Lou, struggled with dog-dog reactivity and uncontrollable bursts of aggression. “I was told by multiple trainers to either find another home for Lou or consider putting him down,” Myriam recalls. “I was really at the end of my rope.” After working with The Behavet Team, Lou has made remarkable progress. “He can now disengage from distractions like birds, cats, and even dogs. Without Behavet, we would never be where we are now.”

Kirsten had a similar experience. Overwhelmed by her dog’s issues, Kirsten turned to Behavet as a last resort. “I love that they use games-based training, and my dog has thrived with this approach. I don’t know what we would have done without The Behavet Team and their support. Our dog certainly wouldn’t be enjoying life as much as he does now.”

Bringing Hope Back

What makes Behavet’s approach so special is that it doesn’t just change the dog’s life—it transforms the lives of their owners as well. By addressing the underlying issues that cause behavioral struggles, Behavet helps dog owners regain the joy of owning a dog, free from the constant stress and anxiety that once defined their relationship.

“We’re helping people get back to that original dream they had when they brought their dog home,” Dr. Mitchell says. “It’s about creating a strong, trusting bond between the dog and owner, where both can thrive.”

For owners of reactive dogs, Behavet offers more than just training—it provides hope, support, and the chance to rediscover the joy of life with their four-legged companion.