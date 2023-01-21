Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rebekah Vardy has thanked firefighters after a blaze reportedly destroyed the home gym in the grounds of her Lincolnshire mansion.

On Friday (20 January), the wife of Leicester City footballer Jamie Vardy posted a picture of two of her children smiling at the camera having climbed inside a fire engine as she praised the “brilliant Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service”.

She wrote: “Every cloud and all that. Thankfully no one was hurt…. Buildings and contents are replaceable and the kiddies enjoyed the fire engines. Thank you for being so brilliant @lincolnshirefirerescue.”

As well as this, she posted a photo of the fire engine with its lights flashing on her Instagram Stories, and captioned the post: “A massive thank you to Lincolnshire Fire Rescue, you guys are absolutely incredible.”

According to reports, the blaze broke out at the home gym in an outbuilding of the Vardys’ house near Grantham, Lincolnshire.

Firefighters are said to have been called by builders at around 3.20pm on Thursday (19 January). Police also attended the scene.

There were no reports of injuries, and the blaze is thought to have been started by an electrical fault.

The X Factor 2013 winner Sam Bailey was among figures to have shared well wishes with Vardy, commenting alongside the Instagram post: “Oh gosh!! Hope you’re all ok xx”.

Vardy is known to many for bringing fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney to court last year.

In October 2019, Rooney claimed that Vardy had been leaking her private information to the press, after analysing the views on specific Instagram Story posts. Vardy protested her innocence and sued Rooney for libel.

Vardy’s case was ultimately dismissed at the High Court. Since then, a West End show and a two-part TV dramatisation have been produced about the trial, commonly nicknamed the “Wagatha Christie” trial due to Rooney’s investigative work.