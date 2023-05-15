Rebel Wilson shares first pictures of baby Royce’s face to mark first Mother’s Day

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has shared photographs of her baby daughter Royce’s face for the first time, as she celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday (14 May).

Taking to Instagram, the Pitch Perfect star included a snap of her and fiancée Ramona Agruma beaming at the camera while Royce giggles on Wilson’s lap.

The six-month-old, who was born via surrogate last November, is pictured wearing a pink cardigan and grey trousers, with an adorable knitted cap with rabbit ears on her head.

Meanwhile, Agruma, 39, wore a pink cap with the word MAMA emblazoned on the front.

Another photo shows Wilson holding Royce up on her feet, and a third shows them enjoying a day out by the beach with the baby girl wearing a cute floral bucket hat while lounging on a towel.

In the caption, the 43-year-old actor wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5.30am and changed a bit [poo emoji]… How about you?)”

Friends and fans of the Senior Year star gushed over how sweet the photographs of Royce were in the comment section.

Paris Hilton, who also celebrated her first Mother’s Day this year, wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day!! She is beautiful.”

One fan wrote: “What a treasure, what a marvel! Mother’s Day surprise.”

“Melting hearts everywhere! Love to your beautiful family of three,” another said.

Wilson and Agruma, who have been dating since late 2021, announced the birth of Royce Lillian via surrogate on 7 November.

The actor wrote on Instagram: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

“Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

Rebel Wilson, right, and Ramona Agruma (Doug Peters/PA) (PA Wire)

She later opened up about what it was like to welcome a child via surrogate and said it initially made her feel “a little disconnected”.

Speaking to Today, Wilson said: “Even though I had this gorgeous surrogate who was so loving and it was awesome to get to do this with her, but then it’s not until the baby literally popped out – it was almost like a comedy scene – and then you hold the baby and cut the umbilical cord and from that moment… it was just so amazing and so emotional.”

She has previously spoken about her fertility struggles and detailed losing all 18 of her eggs after going through three egg-harvesting procedures a couple of years ago.

Wilson said it was “devastating”, adding: “I tried to create embryos from the eggs and none of them survived.

“I’d done all this, I lost 80 pounds, being healthy and done everything the doctors had said, and feeling awesome – and then it didn’t work. All 18 eggs that I had, none of them worked. I was like, ‘Oh my god’. It was such an emotional roller coaster.”

However, she was still at an age where she could try several more times and ended up with her “gorgeous baby girl”.