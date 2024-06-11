Rebel Wilson reveals she’s never met her fiancée’s parents

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has revealed she has yet to meet her fiancée Ramona Arguma’s parents.

The couple has been together since 2022 and share a one-year-old daughter, named Royce Lillian Elizabeth, that they welcomed via surrogate. However, the Pitch Perfect actress admitted that she hasn’t had the chance to meet her partner’s parents.

“Ramona was born in Latvia, and it’s not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries are,” Wilson said in an interview with Today.

“I just think some people need a bit more time - and some people won’t ever come around to it, and that’s fine, and that’s their decision,” she said. “There are still parts of the world that aren’t as accepting.”

Despite Arguma’s parents never meeting their soon-to-be grandchild and daughter-in-law, the family of three will soon be traveling to Europe to see them. “I’m really excited to meet them because I know they are very smart,” Wilson said, adding that her fiancée’s mother is a doctor.

The Bridesmaids actress announced the relationship in an Instagram post of her and Arguma together with a caption that read: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

She noted that to have more control over their relationship and when the general public knew about it, they shared the news a “few months” before they were actually prepared to do it.

“Some people in her family didn’t quite know, and found out via the press,” Wilson admitted. “I feel really lucky because from my side, I’ve had literally not one negative reaction.”

In an attempt to start establishing a connection with Arguma’s parents, they’ve started to FaceTime them occasionally. “Roycie is the real icebreaker — they’ve been FaceTiming with her,” Wilson said.

Royce was welcomed in November 2022 after Wilson decided to freeze her eggs when she was 40 years old. “I was lucky to get an embryo from the process because of my age and because I have polycystic ovary syndrome,” Wilson said in a previous interview with Today about the birth of her daughter. “With just one embryo, I decided to go with surrogacy. Physically I could have carried the baby, but there was a much higher statistical chance it would work with surrogate.”

Now that Royce is more than a year old, Wilson has also reflected on what she wasn’t prepared for prior to becoming a mother. “The surprising thing is that you never just walk out of the house and not have plans,” she said in an interview with People back in March.

“You can’t just go: ‘I feel like going to the movie cinema,’ and just walk out of the house. No, no, no.”

“You have to plan what’s happening with the baby,” she continued. “Is the baby coming with you? Have the baby’s meals been prepped? You’ve got to communicate about the baby’s schedule, when her nap time is, all the things.”

She added: “Obviously, I knew I’d love her so much because I wanted her so much to come into my world. But the love when I see her little face and I go, it’s like so much, you want to eat her. She’s so cute and adorable.”