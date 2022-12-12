Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her first kiss scene with a woman while filming the forthcoming movie The Almond and the Seahorse.

In a new interview, Wilson said that a scene with fellow co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg “changed her love life completely”.

The scene was filmed just a few months prior to Wilson confirming her relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.

The forthcoming indie film sees Wilson perform her first dramatic role starring as the character Sarah, contrasting her previous more comedic appearances.

Wilson explained: “I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything. But then the kiss with Charlotte came up [while filming The Almond and the Seahorse].”

“I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything,” she revealed. “Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did,” Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 42-year-old Pitch Perfect actor explains that she met her current partner, Arguma, at the end of 2021.

Wilson suggests that the professional on-screen kiss with Gainsbourg just months before she met Arguma, opened her heart up to new possibilities in her personal life.

Ramona Agruma and Rebel Wilson announced their relationship in June (Getty Images for Operation Smile)

“If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Romana,” Wilson said.

She explained: “Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.

“It’s something I hadn’t thought of before because I had only dated men. I’ve watched shows about lesbians, like The L Word, but it just never occurred to me. I just thought I liked those shows.”

She added: “But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed. But it was great.”

Last week, Wilson poked fun at The Sydney Morning Herald, months after the publication threatened to “out” the actor and her relationship with Ramona.

During her speech at the AACTA Awards on Tuesday (6 December), she reflected on some big milestones she’s had this year, seemingly referring to how she welcomed her daughter via surrogate in August and how she announced that she was dating Arguma in June. She then joked that she wanted to share some other things about her life before The Sydney Morning Herald had the opportunity to.

The actor announced her relationship with Arguma via an Instagram post in June. She shared a selfie of the pair, smiling, with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

The Almond and the Seahorse will be released in the US at select cinemas on Friday 16 December.