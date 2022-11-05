Reddit users are sharing ‘boomer opinions’ they actually agree with
‘I prefer physical menus over QR codes’
Reddit users are sharing the “boomer opinions” they actually agree with on a thread that’s received more than 23,000 comments.
“Reddit, what’s your most ‘I’m with the Boomers on this’ opinion?” a user asked on one of the website’s most popular community pages, or subreddits.
Since the question was posted on AskReddit on Friday (4 November), the thread has garnered significant traction.
The most common responses include a disdain for QR code restaurant menus, the belief that smartphones should remain out of young children’s lives, and a fondness for physical media such as video games and movies.
One user wrote: “Kids shouldn’t touch any electronic devices until a certain age. I work in tech but if I ever have kids I will still enforce this rule. It makes me sad to see one-year-old babies glued to phones.”
Multiple people expressed their frustration over restaurants that offered QR code menus, with one Redditor noting: “Number one answer in this sub is ‘QR codes for menus’ – restaurants take note!”
Other miscellaneous responses include “touchscreen cars are not a good idea”, “Coca Cola tastes better out of glass bottles than plastic bottles”, “delayed gratification is an important survival skill”, and “Dropping $7 (£6) on a cup of coffee daily IS a huge waste of money”.
“Brand new pants should not have holes in them,” one person echoed the boomer response to ripped jeans.
Several users also voiced their appreciation for older music which, one Redditor wrote, “is 1000 per cent better”.
“TV is getting too dark. Not emotionally – it is visually too dark and I can’t see it,” another comment read.
The comment had been upvoted more than 21,000 times at the time of writing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies