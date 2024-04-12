Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman says she doesn’t want to give away her dog despite her boyfriend claiming to have allergies.

In a post shared to the Am I The ***hole forum on Reddit, a 21-year-old woman wrote that she was caught between a rock and a hard place when it came to her situation with her boyfriend, 21, and her new puppy. She explained that she recently adopted the puppy because she lives “alone and decided this was a good idea to have some company.”

However, she said that her boyfriend has gradually grown to dislike the puppy over the past two months, to the point that the couple gets into repeated arguments over the small animal. The boyfriend wants her to give the puppy away, claiming that it is “annoying and does not behave.”

She wrote, “I countered that with the fact that he is only 3 months old, not to mention he’s already potty trained for the most part, very friendly with people and dogs, and can do some tricks.”

The boyfriend - who lives with his parents - asked her during one of their arguments over her puppy if she would hypothetically give away the puppy if he was allergic. Since he didn’t show symptoms of allergies at the time, the girlfriend said yes.

The very next day, the boyfriend texts her writing that he has a “painful rash,” saying that her puppy caused it.

“I don’t know if I believe him,” she wrote. “Especially since he hasn’t been over in 2 days. I said I’d buy an air purifier, de-shedder, and wash the sheets every week before he comes. But he says none of that will help.”

Reddit users flooded her comment section in support, noting that the boyfriend seemed manipulative.

“Keep the puppy,” one user wrote. “Dump the boyfriend asap.

“It sounds like your boyfriend is manipulating you because he doesn’t like your dog,” another added, advising that the girlfriend should get a second, impartial opinion just in case. “However, your dogs behavior is a separate issue aside from your boyfriend. You might want to check with someone you trust on if your dog is disruptive, just so you can have that knowledge in your pocket.”

One person noted that he might be faking his allergies.

“The timing of his allergies is very convenient,” someone else commented. “It seems like he’s lying to get you to do what he wants, which raises many red flags for the future.”

The original poster replied, “A lot of me wants to believe him, but I agree. The timing is VERY convenient.”