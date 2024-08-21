Couple asks wedding guests to head to nightclub for reception in ‘bizarre’ request

Support truly

A couple sparked a debate after asking wedding guests to head to a nightclub for the reception in what one attendee described as a “bizarre” request.

In a post shared to the Wedding Shaming forum on Reddit, a woman wrote that she and her husband were invited to his friend’s wedding, for which the friend and his fiancée booked a fancy mansion in an expensive area for the wedding ceremony and dinner. However, since the venue doesn’t allow music to be played at the venue after 9pm, the couple opted to forego music altogether to save money.

“Instead of dancing and socializing after dinner, the couple is asking the guests to leave by nine and join them at a crowded nightclub in another part of the city at their own expense for dancing and drinks,” the woman explained. “They are calling this plan their reception.”

She noted that the nightclub has a “stiff cover charge.”

“I think this is an incredibly stupid idea and can’t fathom guests going along with it,” she added. “I thought I had heard everything, but this takes the cake.”

In the comment section, people were divided by the idea, with some alleging that it was “in poor taste.”

“That is WILD,” one person wrote. “Never underestimate the audacity of some folks, I guess.”

“This is one of the wildest things I’ve ever heard,” another noted. “Obviously it’s in poor taste. and absolutely bizarre. Truly a bats*** crazy decision.”

“BUT ... I almost have to respect the hustle,” they added. “I mean, they had an event that the general public was willing to pay a cover charge for.”

“I’d be so down minus the cover charge,” someone else joked. “I love being invited to crash parties. WITH that audacious cover charge I’d be making up scandalous stories about how I knew the happy couple...”

One person recalled attending a local nightclub, unaware that a wedding reception was being held there.

“I once went to a Great Gatsby-themed night at a swanky local bar with a lovely seating area,” they wrote. “What I didn’t know until AFTER I paid the [cover] charge was that it was a wedding reception, and the couple had opened it to the public with a cover charge to recoup some of the costs, but didn’t inform their other guests. I knew a few people there, but not the couple. It was SO WEIRD having random people come over and ask how we knew the couple.”

The original poster replied, “OMG, that’s just bizarre. Basically inviting the public to recoup costs and not tell the invited guests? I can’t even….”