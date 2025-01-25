Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has sparked a debate about “taking over” the living room in her house to watch a TV show that her husband doesn’t like.

In a recent post shared to the popular “Am I The A**hole?” Reddit forum, a woman explained how she likes to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race when it airs every Friday night. However, she lives “in a relatively small house,” so there’s only one place there to tune in.

“We do have an unfinished basement that currently contains an area for working out, an area for doing laundry, and then the rest is storage,” she wrote. “For context, I do not work on Fridays, but my husband does.”

She explained that her husband “doesn’t like” RuPaul’s Drag Race, so he feels like he needs to be in their basement during the hour and a half it’s on, which has caused some tension.

“It’s recently caused a lot of contention in our relationship because he feels that he shouldn’t have to be relegated to the basement on Friday nights after he works hard,” she continued.

She also clarified why she wants to watch the program right when it airs Friday night, adding: “I don’t like to record it and watch it later because I don’t want to see spoilers on social media which are nearly impossible for me to avoid.”

A woman sparked an online debate for ‘taking over the living room’ to watch show - RuPaul’s Drag Race - her husband doesn’t like ( Getty Images )

She concluded by sharing her belief that she “wasn’t being unreasonable” for wanting to watch one show on one night of the week for an hour and a half.”

She also said that she’s not “forcing” her husband to go into the basement when she watches the show, so he could go to the bedroom instead if he wanted to.

The Reddit post has quickly gone viral, with more than 2,400 upvotes. In the comments, many people came to the woman’s defense, agreeing she should be able to watch the show in her space when she wants and that her husband could do something else at that time.

“It’s his choice to sashay away, nobody is telling him where to go,” one wrote. “If he seriously can’t deal with you spending 90 whole minutes a week doing something you like that he’s not into, that’s a pretty s***ty husband tbh.”

“So he hates the show so much he couldn’t stand going to the bedroom or staying in the main room doing something else even with headphones?” another responded. “Whining about not controlling the entertainment once a week for only the weeks the show is airing new episodes sounds like picking a fight. He’s being dramatic. He could even go for a walk or spend time with friends.”

“‘Taking over the living room’....? ma’am you live there too- tell your husband to grow up and get a life if he can’t let you have an hour to yourself in your own home,” a third wrote.

However, other Reddit users said they understood why the woman’s husband was upset, especially if he wanted to spend Friday night doing something fun for him and his partner.

“After a long day/week of work, maybe he wants to spend some quality time with you, even watching TV together. Yeah, sure, he could go on his phone or computer, but maybe that’s not what he wants to do at that time every Friday,” one wrote. “I know you don’t want spoilers, but can you not go without social media for an evening and watch it the next day?”

“If this is an every Friday thing and he actively dislikes the show and feels unwelcome in the area he wants to relax after work, I think it’s a fair complaint,” another wrote.

“Record it and spend quality time with your partner! Real life is always a better choice than anything on a screen!” a third responded.